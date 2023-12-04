EasyPost Launches New Solution For Businesses Shipping 100k Packages Per Month
As 2024 approaches, EasyPost is proud to announce the launch of a new solution, EasyPost Enterprise Shipping, a proactive response to the challenges faced by high-volume shippers. The solution is poised to set a new standard in efficiency and reliability that transforms the future of shipping logistics in an ever-evolving market.
In their continued mission to make shipping easy, reliable, and cost-effective, EasyPost’s innovative new solution is specifically designed for sending more than 100k packages a month, focusing on decreasing parcel processing time and the additional labor costs that are associated with it.
“Our mission at EasyPost has always been to make shipping easy,” said Jarrett Steebin, CEO, EasyPost. “We’ve done that by building the industry’s most reliable and easy-to-use shipping API. But as we’ve grown in size, servicing a growing and diverse customer base, we’ve seen that some high-volume shippers are looking for additional features to meet their unique needs. That’s where EasyPost Enterprise Shipping comes in.”
The new solution was designed to combat the rising complexities and spiraling costs of omnichannel fulfillment, an increasingly daunting task of companies nationwide. EasyPost Enterprise Shipping seamlessly automates order fulfillment, cherry-picks the best carriers, and even deciphers the complex paperwork often associated with such projects, all while integrating with a client’s existing host systems.
With the introduction of EasyPost Enterprise Shipping, existing EasyPost API customers can now benefit from having an additional solution available to them as they grow their business.
In November, EasyPost, the award-winning multi-carrier shipping API provider, embarked on a landmark carbon neutral initiative focused on reducing carbon emissions and fostering transparency. The initiative is designed to make it as easy as possible for shippers to adopt more sustainable practices without the need for additional technical work.
About EasyPost
EasyPost is a technology leader that provides innovative solutions to today’s shipping challenges for retailers, ecommerce brands, fulfillment providers, and online marketplaces. Leveraging a best-in-class shipping API, on-premise or private cloud shipping solution, data analytics dashboard, and consulting services, EasyPost’s suite of offerings is unparalleled in the industry. The modern multi-carrier shipping platform removes the technical complexities of logistics to make shipping more simple, efficient, reliable and sustainable. Learn more at EasyPost.com and follow them on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Twitter.
Ilya Aspis
Row Creek Strategies
ilya@rowcreekstrategies.com