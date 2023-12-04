PredictWind Launches PredictCurrent, the Ultimate Tidal Current Modeling Solution
PredictCurrent is the most advanced source of tidal and ocean current modelling available on the market.
With coverage of almost all the coastlines in the world, users can now access tidal current maps wherever they go.
PredictWind have combined the Mercator ocean currents with their tidal currents model, so in areas with significant ocean currents, users have the most accurate data possible.
PredictCurrent is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and providing essential tools for those who seek precision and reliability in their maritime endeavours.”AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PredictWind, a leader in maritime weather technology, introduces PredictCurrent, the most advanced high-resolution tidal currents model globally. This innovative solution empowers users worldwide to navigate local waters with unprecedented accuracy, delivering a new level of insight into tidal and ocean currents.
PredictCurrent represents a leap forward in tidal current modeling, offering users the ability to visualize tidal currents with unprecedented detail. Through a world-first initiative, PredictWind's team of dedicated oceanographers has produced tidal current maps for nearly all coastlines worldwide, setting a new standard in precision, resolution and coverage.
The PredictCurrent model boasts impressive resolutions. For areas characterized by complex bathymetry and high tidal flows, an ultra-high resolution model at 100m gives unparalleled accuracy. With a 400m resolution within 90 km of the coast and a 4km resolution extending up to 600 km offshore, users can see tidal flows anywhere and make decisions with confidence.
Covering over 90% of the world's coastlines, PredictCurrent ensures users can access tidal current maps wherever their journeys take them. With this extensive coverage, users become local experts in understanding tidal currents, enhancing safety and efficiency in marine activities.
To provide users with the most accurate information, PredictWind has integrated Mercator ocean currents with the PredictCurrent tidal model. This innovation allows users to comprehend the intricate interplay between oceanic and tidal currents on a single map, eliminating the need to consult multiple sources.
The PredictCurrent model has undergone rigorous testing against tidal current observation stations and other models on the market, demonstrating an excellent correlation for accuracy. Users can trust PredictCurrent to provide reliable and precise data for informed decision-making.
PredictCurrent's impact extends beyond tidal currents, as its data is integrated into PredictWind's world leading Weather Routing and Departure Planning tools. This integration enhances accuracy, providing warnings about dangerous wind against current situations through extreme weather alerts.
"PredictWind has always been at the forefront of maritime weather innovation, and with the launch of PredictCurrent, we're taking a monumental leap in redefining tidal current modelling. This groundbreaking solution empowers sailors and mariners with an unprecedented level of accuracy, allowing them to navigate local waters globally like never before. PredictCurrent is a testament to our commitment to pushing boundaries and providing essential tools for those who seek precision and reliability in their maritime endeavours." - Jon Bilger, CEO of PredictWind.
PredictCurrent can be accessed conveniently through the PredictWind App or Offshore app, allowing users to view maps or access data in Grib format. The user-friendly interface ensures seamless navigation and ease of use.
PredictWind continues to redefine maritime weather solutions, and PredictCurrent stands as a testament to the company's commitment to innovation and precision in providing essential information for sailors, mariners, and watersport enthusiasts worldwide.
About PredictWind:
PredictWind is a global leader in maritime weather technology, providing innovative solutions for sailors, mariners, and watersport enthusiasts. The company's commitment to accuracy and usability has positioned it as a trusted provider in the maritime weather forecasting industry.
