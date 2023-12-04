Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023. Australia wins 'Nation of show', New Zealand & South African wines impress across Show.

Judging at the 2023 Global Fine Wine Challenge Selecting Wine of Show - Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 The Trophy Winners for 2023 with the team. Left to right - Jane Skilton MW, Anthony Mueller, Toni Paterson MW, Ross Anderson (Director), Ash Reynolds (Drinkme Digital), Huon Hooke

The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results are out with impressive wins for Australia, New Zealand & South Africa - collectively winning 16 of the 19 classes.

These incredible wines continue to represent the very best of the best from New World producers” — Ross Anderson, Director - GFWC 2023