Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023. Australia wins 'Nation of show', New Zealand & South African wines impress across Show.
The Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 results are out with impressive wins for Australia, New Zealand & South Africa - collectively winning 16 of the 19 classes.
These incredible wines continue to represent the very best of the best from New World producers”SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Full results from the Global Fine Wine Challenge 2023 have been released today (4 December), revealing a dominating performance from the southern hemisphere nations - Australia, New Zealand & South Africa.
— Ross Anderson, Director - GFWC 2023
Judging took place over four days in Sydney in mid November, where Trophy, Double Gold and Gold medal-winning wines were selected from the 600 entries. On the final day, White Wine of Show, Red Wine of Show and Wine of Show were awarded from the 19 Class winners.
Only 19 wines were awarded a prestigious Trophy medal. There were also 22 Runner-Up Double Gold, 68 Double Gold and 122 Gold medals awarded, making up 38% of the total wines tasted.
Australia, under Huon Hooke’s nominations was in imposing form with 6 Trophies, 7 Runner-up Double Golds, 18 Double Golds and 29 Golds. Trophies were awarded to Collector Wines Shoreline Rosé Sangiovese 2022, St Hugo Barossa Shiraz 2020. Domaine Naturaliste Morus Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 and Yalumba The Caley Cabernet Sauvignon Shiraz 2018. Giant Steps Fatal Shore Pinot Noir 2022 was awarded both Trophy and Red Wine of Show, whilst Pirie Late Disgorged Sparkling 2011 won Trophy in the Sparkling class and claimed Wine of Show – the top award for 2023.
Canada, under Christopher Waters nominations secured 2 Trophies, 3 Runner-up Double Golds, 5 Double Golds and 2 Golds for a total of 32 medals. Trophies were awarded to Burrowing Owl Estate Winery Malbec 2020 and Pillitteri Estates Family Reserve Vidal Icewine 2016 – both wineries already on the honours list with Trophy wins in previous years.
New Zealand, under new judge Jane Skilton MW’s nominations were in fine form, with 5 Trophies, 6 Runner-up Double Golds, 22 Double Golds and 27 Golds. Trophies were awarded to Tohu Wines Whenua Awa Single Vineyard Riesling 2019, Lawson's Dry Hills The Pioneer Gewurztraminer 2022, Te Whare Ra Wines Single Vineyard 5182 Pinot Gris 2022 and Greywacke Wild Sauvignon 2021. Lake Chalice Wines Plume Chardonnay 2020 took out both Trophy & White Wine of Show.
South Africa, under Michael Fridjhon’s nominations showed an impressive return to form with 5 Trophies, 4 Runner-up Double Golds, 12 Double Golds and 30 Golds. Trophies were awarded to Tokara Director's Reserve White 2020, Stellenrust 58 Barrel Fermented Chenin Blanc 2022, Zorgvliet Wines Cabernet Franc 2020, Donkiesbaai Grenache 2021 and Bacco Estate Red Blend Cabernet Sauvignon Malbec Merlot 2020.
Americas nominations, now in the hands of Anthony Mueller with support from Virginie Boone secured 1 Trophy, 2 Runner-up Double Golds, 11 Double Golds and 14 Golds. The Trophy went to DAMA Wines Merlot 2018. It should be noted that a combination of West Coast wildfires, economic uncertainty and a number of other external factors saw an incomplete American contingent representing this year.
“Every wine that was awarded a gold or double gold medal was truly worthy of recognition and there were some absolutely stellar bottles. Which makes the success of the trophy winners even more special.” Jane Skilton MW
“The show is a fascinating snapshot of new-world winemaking. The elevation in quality shows that the winemaking and vineyard teams certainly don't rest on their laurels and continue the pursuit of excellence across the spectrum of styles. The 2023 sparkling class was probably the finest line-up of 'New World' fizz ever assembled! The quality has elevated to a new level and was simply outstanding.” Toni Paterson MW
“There are few wine competitions in the world that celebrate the best of the best. The winners of the Global Fine Wine Challenge are outstanding wines and beautiful examples of their kind.” Andrew Caillard MW
Established in 2003, the Global Fine Wine Challenge (GFWC), formerly Six Nations Wine Challenge is the New World’s unique wine competition. Unlike other global wine competitions, participation is by invitation only. Wines are selected and invited to represent their respective nations, like the Olympics by leading international wine critics including Christopher Waters (Canada), Michael Fridjhon (South Africa), Huon Hooke (Australia), Jane Skilton MW (New Zealand), Anthony Mueller and Virginie Boone (USA). Entries are capped at 120 entries per country, and wines are judged across 22 classes. The 2023 Challenge was judged blind by Toni Paterson MW, Jane Skilton MW, Huon Hooke & Anthony Mueller. The GFWC is trusted internationally for its unique and rigorous judging process.
Visit globalfine.wine for a full list of winners.
