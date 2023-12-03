Submit Release
News Search

There were 133 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,027 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested in a Southwest Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man in Southwest, DC.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 9:29 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Gary Lavon Love III, of Southwest, DC.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 21-year-old Roy Jordan of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed-Premeditated.

CCN: 23190411

###

You just read:

Man Arrested in a Southwest Homicide

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more