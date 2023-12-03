Man Arrested in a Southwest Homicide

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have announced an arrest has been made in a shooting that killed a man in Southwest, DC.

On Monday, November 20, 2023, at approximately 9:29 p.m., Seventh District officers responded to the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest, for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male on the sidewalk, suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim succumbed to their injuries at a local hospital.

The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Gary Lavon Love III, of Southwest, DC.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 21-year-old Roy Jordan of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, with First Degree Murder while Armed-Premeditated.

CCN: 23190411

###