Man Arrested for a Homicide in Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch announce the arrest of a man for the homicide of 23-year-old Brandon Lewis, of Southwest, DC.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, at approximately 6:37 p.m., Fifth District officers responded to the 900 block of Rhode Island Avenue, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they located a man with gunshot wound injuries. He was transported to a local hospital, where despite all life-saving efforts he later died.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, 22-year-old Clarence McKnight, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder While Armed.

CCN: 23195977