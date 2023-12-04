Venda Launches Free Vending Machine Service for Victorian Workplaces

Vending Machine Hire

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venda, a leading provider of vending solutions, has announced the launch of their new service offering free vending machines for workplaces in Victoria. This new service aims to provide convenience and accessibility to employees by offering a variety of snacks and drinks at no cost to the company.

Venda's free vending machine service includes installation, inventory management, restocking, servicing, and repair of vending machines. This means that companies can enjoy the benefits of having a vending machine without the hassle of managing it. With Venda taking care of all the maintenance and restocking, employees can simply enjoy the convenience of having snacks and drinks readily available in their workplace.

One of the key features of Venda's new service is the inclusion of credit card facilities on their vending machines. This means that employees can now use their credit or debit cards to make purchases, making the process quicker and easier. "We understand the importance of convenience in today's fast-paced work environment. By offering credit card facilities, we aim to make the vending experience even more seamless for employees," said a spokesperson for Venda.

Venda can be contacted by calling (03) 9333 1751 for companies interested in availing of their free vending machine service. With their commitment to providing top-notch vending solutions, Venda is set to revolutionize the workplace snacking experience in Australia. For more information, visit their website at www.venda.au.

Venda's new service is a game-changer for Australian workplaces, providing a convenient and hassle-free way for employees to access snacks and drinks. With their free vending machine service, companies can now offer their employees a wide range of products without any cost or effort. Venda's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction makes them the go-to choice for vending solutions in Australia.