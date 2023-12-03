Submit Release
Launch of Bhutan’s First Sign Language App on International Day for Persons with Disabilities

December 3, 2023

Today, in a heartwarming celebration, three schools – Wangsel School for the Deaf, Drukgyal Central School, and Drukgyal Primary School – along with teachers, students, parents, and the community, came together to celebrate International Day for Persons with Disabilities.

Marking the day, the first-ever Bhutan Sign Language App was launched by the Director General and officials of the Ministry of Education and Skills Development. The app’s development was initiated by Wangsel School, supported by the Bhutan Foundation’s small grants, and realized with the technical expertise of Thimphu Tech Park.

The day was filled with joyous moments as students engaged in games, sports, and dances that helped raise awareness and foster understanding. This app will be a powerful tool in bridging communication gaps between the deaf community and others. Let’s spread the word, and we encourage anyone interested in learning sign language to use the app, which can be downloaded from the iOS or Android app stores.

Together, we can build a society where everyone has the opportunity to shine.

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.bhutansignlanguage.bhsl

iOS: https://apps.apple.com/ca/app/bhutanese-sign-language/id6472443124

