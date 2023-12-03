Chad Caton of South Carolina named VFAF Veterans for Trump National Director of operations
Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump names Chad Caton ,of South Carolina ,National Director of operations said Stan Fitzgerald President.
Chad Caton , and our national spokesman Admiral Kubic , are Seabees . When you want something built fast , and built right, Seabees get the job done. Chad will help us make VFAF the elite vets group"
— Stan Fitzgerald VFAF Veterans for Trump grassroots President
Chad Caton who is currently the South Carolina state chapter operations director has now been appointed the VFAF national director of operations by unanimous board vote. https://veteransfortrump.us/chad-caton-of-south-carolina-named-vfaf-national-director-of-operations/
Chad Caton grew up on a farm in a small town in Jacksonville, Illinois. While growing up he was taught hard work, patriotism, and love of community.
After graduating high school Chad had bigger aspirations outside of the small-town farm life and wanted to travel the world. The easiest way for him to do that was to join the United States Navy. After completing boot camp and A school Chad earned his ranks as a Navy Seabee. Chad was shipped out to Port Hueneme, California to join his battalion, NMCB5, “The Professionals.” Chad had two deployments. On his second deployment Chad experienced a serious back injury and it was likely that he would have to leave his rate as a Seabee. Chad made the difficult decision to remain active in the Seabee Reserves while rehabilitating in California.
After the Navy, Chad started a heavy equipment company called Iron horse Excavation in Ventura, Ca. Then the 2010 housing bubble burst and Chad and his business partner got out before they suffered a financial loss.
After dissolving his heavy equipment company, Chad decided to move closer to family in Myrtle Beach, Sc. With limited job opportunities in the area Chad fell back on what he knew best, to serve his community. Chad became an EMT/Firefighter. After 6 Years of service, he suffered a terrible injury on the job breaking his neck and shoulder.
The county Chad worked in had a 180-day policy after an injury. Chad asked for an extension which was recommended by his physician. Chad met with the county chairman, asked for the extension and the chairman responded “tough!” A few weeks later, on Christmas Eve, Chad received a termination letter.
Chad was frustrated with unreasonable policies so he thrusted himself into local and state politics. Chad decided to do a podcast, “I’m Fired Up,” that exposed the Uniparty and good ole boys! Through his hard-hitting podcast Chad became a voice for many people in his community and fire department. Chads voice grew and was offered a spot on a local radio station. This ended abruptly when Chad supported Donald Trump as President. From there, Chad went to The Freedom First Network, BrighteonTV and Red Voice Media.
Today Chad’s main focus is to educate, motivate and activate as many people as possible to re-elect Donald J. Trump and many America First Candidates across the country.
In other VFAF News :
Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230’s Constitutionality.
https://veteransfortrump.us/jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/
The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/
CHAD CATON VFAF Veterans for Trump Ambassador , South Carolina operations director interview