Donald J Trump endorsed by Veterans for America First South Carolina State Chapter for 47th President of the USA
Former President Donald Trump has been endorsed by the VFAF Veterans for Trump SC State Chapter said Stan Fitzgerald national president.
President Trump is the only one who can reverse the path this country is on, he has our complete endorsement and full support in South Carolina.”MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national.
— Teddy Daniels SC VFAF State Chapter President
The South Carolina State Chapter of Veterans for America First has announced the endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President 2024 cycle . The Veterans organization represents both Veterans and First Responders.
For more information on the VFAF State Chapter visit https://southcarolinavfaf.org/news/
In other VFAF News:
VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669
The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
