Donald J Trump endorsed by Veterans for America First South Carolina State Chapter for 47th President of the USA

VFAF endorsement of Donald Trump for 47th President

Teddy Daniels with President Donald Trump

Former President Donald Trump has been endorsed by the VFAF Veterans for Trump SC State Chapter said Stan Fitzgerald national president.

President Trump is the only one who can reverse the path this country is on, he has our complete endorsement and full support in South Carolina.”
— Teddy Daniels SC VFAF State Chapter President
MYRTLE BEACH, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, December 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the press room of L-Strategies the official press of Veterans for Trump grassroots national.

The South Carolina State Chapter of Veterans for America First has announced the endorsement of Donald J. Trump for President 2024 cycle . The Veterans organization represents both Veterans and First Responders.
For more information on the VFAF State Chapter visit https://southcarolinavfaf.org/news/

In other VFAF News:

Jason Fyk founder of Social Media Freedom partners with Legacy PAC and Veterans for Trump in his firms challenge to Section 230’s Constitutionality.
https://veteransfortrump.us/jason-fyk-partners-with-legacy-pac-and-veterans-for-trump-in-his-firms-challenge-to-section-230s-constitutionality-fyk-vs-facebook/

The Veterans group is focusing on America First politics and is considered to have a powerful primary endorsement : https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/645012264/the-powerful-primary-endorsement-from-veterans-for-trump-and-veterans-for-america-first/

VFAF Veterans for America First AKA Veterans for Trump was invited as part of the grass roots campaign to Mar-A-Lago in November 2022 for Donald Trump’s announcement of his run for 47th president. The former president shared the endorsement of VFAF for his bid on the Truth Social Platform along with the article stating the organization was part of the grassroots campaign collation
https://truthsocial.com/@realDon.../posts/109429493455546669

The Veterans group is partnered with Legacy PAC , a political action committee committed to preserving the Legacy of President Trump and promoting America First candidates. Stan Fitzgerald , Jared Craig , Mark Finchem , Kelli Ward and Martha Boneta Fain are on the Legacy PAC Team.
https://fox59.com/business/press-releases/ein-presswire/643301334/legacy-pac-commences-fundraising-efforts-led-by-mark-finchem-to-help-elect-the-next-generation-of-conservative-leaders/

Teddy Daniels launches VFAF SC State Chapter

