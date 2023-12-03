FollettoRobotics brings a new paradigm in the coffee robot market with Cafe Zinho, a Barista Robot that draws Latte Art
EINPresswire.com/ -- FollettoRobotics (CEO No-sub Park), which was selected by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) for the daily consumption sector of the 2023 Leading Remote Service Activation Project in the Field of Daily Life, is a company that has been developing high-speed laser printer solutions and systems since it was known as Daeyoung Information System. It is now developing latte art 3D printing solutions that use ICT in line with the fourth industrial revolution.
The company is presenting a new business model in the domestic Food and beverage (F&B) market by introducing Folletto, a 3D printer, and Cafe Zinho, an AI barista robot capable of implementing latte art. In particular, the company recently completed the development of the second-generation model of its current flagship product, Cafe Zinho, and is expanding its supply sources, according to the company.
Cafe Zinho is an automated robot that makes drinks by imitating a skilled barista’s moves and latte art techniques. It can perform a variety of movements with a robotic arm. After the latte art process, a self-cleaning system with a built-in steam feature is applied to clean the body. As water over 70℃ is used for cleaning, the cleaning can effectively suppress bacterial growth and ensure hygienic beverage production.
In addition, a cap closing function is also implemented to place the lid on the finished beverage, preventing the loss of beverage temperature and protecting the beverage from pests and foreign objects. More recently, the company has also been focusing on enhancing its AI calibration to ensure optimal espresso brewing by combining the ambient temperature and humidity with the roasting time of the beans and the extraction timing.
“The domestic F&B market faces a compounded labor shortage, as the workforce is steadily declining due to aging and a drop in the birth rate. Labor costs are rising, and the pool of professional workers such as baristas is shrinking,” said a representative from FollettoRobotics. “Our coffee-making and latte art automation solutions, such as Folletto and Cafe Zinho, were developed to address these issues and are flexible enough to respond to trends such as the growing demand for specialty flavors and services.”
“With our unique technical capabilities and unique content, we were able to attract investment from Doosan Robotics, Hyosung TNS, and Korea Rental, and we’re planning to present a new paradigm in the coffee robot market, which has gone through a period of commercialization with unconventional marketing and innovative robot technology. We are also planning to expand our business to the U.S. and other regions through a solid sales network and reactive organization of our investors in the U.S.”
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as businesses, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. FollettoRobotics is well-known in the daily consumption sector.
