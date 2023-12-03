DolbomDream to Address the Lack of Care Infrastructure for the Developmentally Disabled with HUGgy Solution
DAEJEON, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DolbomDream (CEO Ji-hun Kim), which was selected by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) for the well-being and health sector of the 2023 Leading Remote Service Activation Project in the Field of Daily Life, received the top prize from E5 KAIST in the second half of 2019 and officially established the company in March the following year when the project was launched.
Selected by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups as an outstanding social venture to create social value, DolbomDream has been developing and advancing care solutions for people with developmental disabilities who are always in need of help and introduced the HUGgy product line of inflatable jackets that support the therapeutic education and daily life of people with developmental disabilities while alleviating the lack of welfare infrastructure and dependency on human resources.
People with developmental disabilities have field-tested the company’s products, and the results showed that they can reduce stress (cortisol) levels and increase classroom engagement. According to the company, they have received favorable reviews from occupational therapists and parents. DolbomDream is continuing to aggregate and collect customer feedback through the beta version of HUGgy and was honored with an Innovation Award at CES 2022, where the product was showcased before full commercialization.
The core of HUGgy is Deep Touch Pressure (DTP). DTP is the stimulation of the parasympathetic nerves. When the right amount of pressure is applied to a person’s body, the person feels a sense of security.
It is also related to the proprioceptive sense, which refers to the sense of body movement, force, and position. Proprioceptive signals are transmitted to the central nervous system, which integrates with information from other sensory organs, such as the visual and vestibular organs, to form a holistic representation of body position, motion, and acceleration. HUGgy stimulates the proprioceptive and interoceptive senses with pressure tailored to the wearer’s body type, creating the sensation of being hugged by another person for a stress-reducing effect.
At the same time, HUGgy measures the user’s vital signs in real-time and improves its accuracy with the help of AI algorithms utilizing the accumulated data. It also has the advantage of connecting the central unit with a mobile application to remotely monitor the measured data and signs of stress.
“HUGgy is designed to be lightweight both inside and outside and houses specialized technology to remove the boundaries between disability and non-disability in daily life,” said a representative from DolbomDream. “By overcoming these design challenges, we aim to make HUGgy more than just a therapeutic device, but a synonym for universal design.”
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. DolbomDream was recognized in the well-being and health category.
