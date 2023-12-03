Foundation Stem aims to improve Treatment Effectiveness for Cancer and Chronic Disease with its platform, CAMA Plus
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foundation Stem (CEO Seok-bok Lee), a healthcare startup founded in 2022, was selected by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA) for the health/wellbeing sector of the 2023 Leading Remote Service Activation Project in the Field of Daily Life. The company provides a personal CAMA Plus (Care Manager) service that enables cancer patients to manage their health.
Foundation Stem’s CAMA Plus is a platform that automatically generates and recommends a personalized Care Track, and based on its features and advantages, the company has been certified as an innovative growth-type venture company. In particular, the Foundation Stem collaborated with the Cancer Center of Chung-Ang University Hospital (D-CAM) last year to demonstrate the effectiveness of CAMA Plus in improving self-efficacy and reducing anxiety and depression in 60 breast cancer patients.
CAMA Plus provides the following primary services: △ Care Track service, which organizes health information according to the patient’s characteristics by date; △ visit and medication schedule management, which supports treatment adherence; △ health promotion coaching service, which supports sleep, exercise, and dietary activities; and △ psychological service, which promotes mental management during treatment. It is recognized as a daily life service that helps patients with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, spinal diseases, and skin diseases. It guides self-health management with its comprehensive composition of various indications.
CAMA Plus, which has achieved KRW 100 million in sales in Korea alone, is gradually expanding its target diseases to lung, colon, and thyroid, based on its excellent effectiveness. Foundation Stem plans to enter the overseas market in earnest in 2025.
“This government-funded project will enable patients to get the information they need to treat and manage their conditions accurately, easily, and quickly,” said a representative from Foundation Stems. “Reliable information to support treatment and self-care will greatly help cancer patients complete their treatment plans and empower them to return to their daily lives. Most importantly, it is critical to address the asymmetry in healthcare information for cancer patients.”
“We will continue to develop our business by targeting cancer centers at university hospitals, collaborating with four university hospitals in Korea. CAMA Plus is highly satisfying for patients because they can easily obtain consultations with doctors in various fields on their smartphones. It is a support tool for medical staff to supplement their patient-facing time, which is currently in short supply.”
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. Foundation Stem was recognized in the wellbeing and health sector.
Davis Kim
AVING News
+82 2-856-3276
email us here