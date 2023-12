Rutland Barracks / Burglary / Request for information

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 23B4007767

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Charles Gardner

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: November 14, 2023 – December 2, 2023

INCIDENT LOCATION: 360 VT RT 30 S, Poultney, Vermont

VIOLATION: Burglary

ACCUSED: Unknown

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

VICTIM: Alan Burnham

AGE: 70

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Poultney, Vermont

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 2, 2023, at approximately 1233 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks were notified of a burglary at 360 VT RT 30 S, in the Town of Poultney.

Through investigation it was determined forced entry was made into the residence and several items were stolen from within it. The approximate dates the burglary would have occurred is between November 14th and December 2nd.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Tpr Charles Gardner at 802-773-9101 or Charles.gardner@vermont.gov.