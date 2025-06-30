St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A2004501

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2025 at approximately 2251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 35 River St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

ACCUSED: Gregory Benoit

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On June 28th, 2025 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an incident that had occurred at 35 River St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Gregory Benoit (55) had caused property damage in excess of $1300 at the above address and fled the scene.

On June 29th Benoit was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/12/25 at 0830 hours for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 at 0830 hours

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov