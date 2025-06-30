Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,284 in the last 365 days.

St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 25A2004501

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans                      

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 06/28/2025 at approximately 2251 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 35 River St, Richford VT

VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief

 

 

ACCUSED: Gregory Benoit                                              

AGE: 55

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:        

 

On June 28th, 2025 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an incident that had occurred at 35 River St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Gregory Benoit (55) had caused property damage in excess of $1300 at the above address and fled the scene.

 

On June 29th Benoit was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/12/25 at 0830 hours for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.  

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 at 0830 hours            

COURT:  Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more