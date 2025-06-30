St. Albans Barracks/ Unlawful Mischief
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2004501
RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 06/28/2025 at approximately 2251 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: 35 River St, Richford VT
VIOLATION: Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Gregory Benoit
AGE: 55
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On June 28th, 2025 at approximately 2252 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of an incident that had occurred at 35 River St in the town of Richford. Investigation revealed that Gregory Benoit (55) had caused property damage in excess of $1300 at the above address and fled the scene.
On June 29th Benoit was located and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on 08/12/25 at 0830 hours for the offense of Unlawful Mischief.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 08/12/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
