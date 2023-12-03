Arom IT introduces 'Medipharmfit,’ a non-face-to-face health functional food recommendation service utilizing MyData
EINPresswire.com/ -- Arom IT (CEO, Lee Yoon-Jae), which was selected in the category of health and wellbeing for the ‘2023 Non-face-to-face leading service activation project in the life-based field’ by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), was founded in October 2008 and is engaged in the business of building and maintaining back office management platforms in the cloud and IoT fields. The company is leaping and growing through the development of financial, health, and cultural multidisciplinary MyData platform software and the provision of non-face-to-face healthcare services based on it. Its critical achievements in the past three years include $10 billion in Cloud Management Platform (CMP) revenue, $5 billion in Telecommunication Device Management Platform (TDMP) and Safety Management System (SMS) revenue, and $1.5 billion in MyData as a Service Platform (MyDaaS) revenue for large telecommunication, SI, and financial companies.
An official from Arom IT explained that ‘Medipharmfit,’ which was selected for this demonstration project, improves recommendation accuracy by linking personal health MyData, and users can purchase health-functional foods on the mobile app based on consultation reports issued by professional pharmacists and can safely and conveniently use the service even for intake management after purchase. As an open platform for personalized health-functional foods distribution, many health-functional food sales business operators, such as pharmacy chains, subdivision manufacturers, pharmacists, and nutritionists, can manage non-face-to-face customer services.
“Korean health functional food market has been multiplying by about 25% over the past four years and is closely related to personal life with more than 80% of all households purchasing functional food products. In recent years, the personalized health functional foods market has emerged in response to the self-medication trend, where consumers value personalization, convenience, and safety,” said an official from Arom IT. “Our service improves consumers’ non-face-to-face consultation channels and purchase convenience, resulting in a customer satisfaction rating score of over 85 points. We have also improved the usability of the service provider’s side by enhancing effective product management and customer management functions and platform function for subdivision-sales business,” the official emphasized.
As to participate in this project, Arom IT said that it was to ▲ realize a personalized health-functional food recommendation service based on health data and expert consultation, ▲ improve service functionality, usefulness, and customer satisfaction by reflecting the commercialization requirements of the sources of demand (pharmacy chains) and the personalization requirements of consumers; ▲ activate the role of the pharmacy chains as a safe purchase place for health functional foods through the operation of the demonstration service; and ▲ expand sales and secure new growth engines for non-face-to-face service providers.
Lastly, the official said, “We plan to expand sustainable revenue streams by inducing individual consumers who are familiar with online services to use personalized health functional food subscription services and create an ecosystem foundation for the personalized healthcare service market by expanding partnership channels with health functional food manufacturers, pharmacy chains, professional counselors, and others.”
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. Arom IT has been selected in the category of health wellbeing.
