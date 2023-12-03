CN.AI brings a kiosk AI Human for information alienated class and non-face-to-face consumers with a kiosk ‘AI Human’
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CN.AI (CEO, Yang Dong-min), which was selected in the category of consumption in living for the ‘2023 Non-face-to-face leading service activation project in the life-based field’ by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), is a company that operates various AI-related business groups based on AI-based images and video generation technology. Recently, the company has been attracting attention by developing ‘Tivv,’ an image-generating AI platform that generates various images based on user prompts.
“We have advanced our AI-based image generation technology by incorporating the image evaluation model we self-developed into Tivv and provide a ‘customer-specific AI platform’ that has learned customer companies’ data by adding ultra-personalization technology,” the company said. “We have provided the platform to several governments, public institutions, financial institutions, large companies, and local governments, including commercialization of making professional sports players as the AI Human. Recently, we launched an AI Human service for B2C in collaboration with a major Korean company. With this, we plan to lead the popularization of the AI Human,” the company explained.
Recently, automated stores that use only kiosks without staff have been increasing without checking the accessibility level of the information-alienated class, and it is expected that the difficulties of the information-alienated class will increase further. In addition, as the number of consumers in their 20 and 30s who avoid face-to-face interactions and prefer kiosks increases, non-face-to-face marketing in offline stores is becoming a trend spreading to various industries. To meet this need, CN.AI explained that it developed the AI Human with the idea that introducing a friendly kiosk that can be conveniently utilized even by older people would improve customer satisfaction across all ages.
CN.AI has developed ‘AI Sena,’ an AI human, and installed it in kiosks to provide customer service to people visiting SaveZone, a local shopping mall. “At SaveZone, the average age of visitors is higher than other shopping malls, making it difficult for them to use kiosks. To solve this problem, we provide the AI human service that emphasizes human interaction, which supports visitors in getting the information they need on kiosks more easily and faster,” an official from CN.AI said.
“In the future, we plan not only to provide friendly guidance on the kiosk through AI Sena but also to collect customer data smoothly by planning events through the kiosk and utilizing the kiosk. In addition, more active and colorful promotions are expected to become available by creating various videos using AI Sena. It is predicted that if the utilization rate of kiosks increases with the AI Human, shopping malls can be operated more dynamically by analyzing user patterns and developing various contents,” the official additionally explained.
Through its AI Human generation platform, ‘Pola,’ CN.AI has provided AI Human to government agencies, public institutions, and private companies such as IT, financial institutions, and professional sports teams. In recognition of its technology for the AI Human, it was selected as an ‘Innovative Prototype of the Public Procurement Service’ in August and an ‘AI Startup 100’ for the second consecutive year following last year.
CN.AI is focusing its AI Human business on the B2B market for organizations and has recently entered the B2C market by developing and launching KT AI Human Studio. In this regard, the official said, “We have expanded our horizons to the B2C market because we believe that there will come a time when not only companies but also individuals, such as so-called ‘persons with two jobs,’ freelancers, and lecturers, will freely use the AI Human. Based on our generative AI technology and our belief that ‘AI creates opportunities for everyone,’ we will continue to research and develop technologies to lead the ‘With AI’ era where everyone can easily and quickly use AI.”
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society post-COVID-19 era. CN.AI has been nominated in the category of consumption in living.
