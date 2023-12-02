Mandarino Chiropractic Video Spotlights Leading-Edge Treatment/X-Ray Room
Dr. Frank J. Mandarino, a prominent New York and New Jersey chiropractor, provides video tour of high-tech therapeutic roomSTATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Mandarino Chiropractic “treatment/X-ray room” was spotlighted in a recently published video clip posted on social media. The video, available for viewing on the practice’s Facebook page, helps to underscore the leading-edge therapeutic tools Mandarino Chiropractic has become known for.
Calling the viewers’ attention to the “very well-outfitted room,” Dr. Frank J. Mandarino explains. “… we do our digital X-rays in here with the practitioner behind the leaded screen.”
Gesturing toward an automatic flexion table by Hill Laboratories, Mandarino continues, “And for treatment purposes, when we're not taking X-rays … this is one of our newest tables…. which basically does automatic flexion.”
Further along the room tour, Dr. Mandarino calls attention to “a ‘stim’ unit with the combination of ultrasound” and an area where a variety of diagnostic testing is performed, such as range-of-motion, manual muscle testing, and surface EMGs.
For more information, or to schedule an appointment at Mandarino Chiropractic, log onto www.MandarinoChiropractic.com.
About Mandarino Chiropractic
Since opening his first office in 1991, Dr. Frank J. Mandarino has grown his practice to include six state-of-the-art facilities, represented in New Jersey as New Jersey Sports Chiropractic, and in metropolitan New York, Highland, N.Y., and Long Island as Mandarino Chiropractic.
Popular among athletes and the non-athletic alike, the award-winning practice offers traditional and leading-edge therapeutic options with an emphasis on uncompromised patient care and service.
Dr. Mandarino utilizes the latest and most effective scientific breakthroughs in the areas of non-pharmaceutical pain-relief therapy and injury-prevention technology, such as Body Tempering®; LightForce® Deep Tissue Laser Therapy; Graston Technique; Rocktape and Kinesio taping methods; Active Release Technique; Fascial Manipulation, and NormaTec PULSE Recovery Systems, to name just a few.
Dr. Mandarino’s six offices are located at: 436 Route 79 North, Suite 21, Morganville, NJ 07751 (732-617-8000); 2052 Richmond Rd., Staten Island, NY 10306 (Phone: 718-667-2190); 9705 3rd Ave., Brooklyn, NY 11209 (Phone: 718-748-9624); 1476 Williamsbridge Rd., Bronx, NY 10461 (Phone: 718-823-6688); 414 Jericho Turnpike, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 (Phone: 516-775- 7654), and 3650 Rt. 9W Bridgeview Plaza, Highland, NY 12528 (845-691- 9100).
On the Internet: www.MandarinoChiropractic.com
On the Internet: www.NewJerseySportsChiropractic.com
Barton Horowitz
Relevant Public Relations, LLC
+1 917-715-8761
email us here