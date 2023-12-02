Submit Release
Meeting with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development Mrs. Odile Renaud-Basso

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On December 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Mrs. Odile Renaud-Basso in Dubai on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

During the meeting, issues of cooperation between Tajikistan and the EBRD were discussed.

The President of the country thanked the management of the bank for continuous and beneficial cooperation and expressed confidence that the cooperation of the two sides will continue in priority areas, including the financing of strategic projects of Tajikistan.

The role of the EBRD in strengthening the financial sector, development of the private sector, transport, energy, water supply and raising the level of communal services in our country is considered important.

Considering the impact of climate change on all social and economic aspects of the countries of the world, it was hoped that particular attention will be focused on joint measures to counter these threats.

Boosting economic activity, development of the financial market and support of production entrepreneurship, especially in the direction of final processing of agricultural products, mining minerals and other local raw materials, were mentioned as other interesting areas of cooperation.

