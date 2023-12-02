Participation and speech at a high-level event of the Landlocked Developing States Group

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On December 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, took part and spoke at a high-level event of the Group of Landlocked Developing States in Dubai on the sidelines of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28).

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres, heads of a number of countries and international organizations took part in the conference.

The President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, emphasized in his speech that this year our countries are on the verge of a comprehensive review of the implementation of the Vienna Action Program for the decade 2014-2024 of the Group of Landlocked Developing States. Therefore, this year is an important stage for us.

It was hoped that a comprehensive review during the Third United Nations Conference (2024) would provide an adequate opportunity to address the needs of developing countries and attract international aid.

In this regard, the purposeful use of the transit capacity of landlocked countries was considered necessary to more rapidly implement the goals of sustainable development.

The President stated that we comply with our obligations in accordance with the provisions and recommendations of the Vienna Action Program to strengthen its connection to the development of transport and energy infrastructure, as well as to promote the expansion of sub-regional and regional trade.

During the speech, the President of the country presented the hydropower potential of Tajikistan, the country's support for the implementation of "green economy" methods, the adoption of the "Green Economy Development Strategy in Tajikistan for 2023-2027" and other measures of the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The head of state called for more investment from developed countries to increase the share of renewable energy in landlocked developing countries.

Also, during his meaningful speech, President Emomali Rahmon expressed his views on the increase in the adverse effects of climate change, desertification processes, drought, land degradation, and the intensification of other environmental disasters.

It should be said that water-related issues are especially important in vulnerable countries, including landlocked countries.

Tajikistan is the initiator of the water resolutions of the General Assembly of the United Nations and has effective cooperation with all international partners in this matter. The resolution declaring 2018-2028 as the International Decade of Action "Water for Sustainable Development", which is currently in the process of implementation, is one of these initiatives.

It was emphasized that the implementation of the goals of this Decade, as well as the Water Action Agenda, which was adopted as a result of the historic Water Conference of the United Nations in March of this year, will contribute to the timely implementation of the 6th Sustainable Development Goal in landlocked countries.

Climate change is one of the most pressing threats of modern times. The impact of the negative consequences of this process creates a serious obstacle to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in various countries, including Tajikistan.

Therefore, the Head of State Emomali Rahmon once again mentioned the importance of the relevant resolution of the United Nations to declare 2025 as the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation, which was adopted at the initiative of the Republic of Tajikistan.

The Leader of the Nation, Emomali Rahmon, expressed Tajikistan's readiness to cooperate with other countries within the framework of the newly established "Friends of the Glaciers" Group and other interested parties to implement the provisions of this resolution.

"Tajikistan is sure that this initiative will give a serious impetus to take practical collective measures and protect glaciers from rapid melting," - the Head of State said, using the opportunity to invite the participants of the high-level event of the Group of Landlocked Developing States to actively participate in the activities of the Dushanbe Water Process next year.