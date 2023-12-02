Participation and speech at the Summit of the Group of 77 and China on the sidelines of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference (COP28)

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On December 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, in the margins of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28) in Dubai took part and spoke at the Summit of the Group of 77 and China.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized in his speech that climate change today requires a collective and comprehensive approach to the use of natural resources and ensuring the smooth functioning of various spheres of human life.

According to the head of state, natural disasters cause hundreds of millions of dollars of damage to Tajikistan's economy every year, and in many cases, they also lead to loss of life.

The President stated that climate change will provoke the rapid melting of glaciers, decrease the volume of water in rivers, and will have a negative impact on the main sectors of the national economy, such as energy, agriculture and industry.

According to the Leader of the Nation, the possible continuation of the process of rapid melting of glaciers may have a serious negative impact on the amount of water resources in the region in the future.

In this context, it was mentioned that the declaration of 2025 by the United Nations at the proposal of Tajikistan as the International Year of Glaciers' Preservation will provide a suitable basis for the development of cooperation between interested parties in this area.

The head of state took the opportunity to express his gratitude to all the countries of the Group of 77 and China for regularly supporting this and other global initiatives of the Republic of Tajikistan in the field of water.

On the basis of its international obligations and the provisions of the Paris Agreement, Tajikistan has developed its National Strategy for Adaptation to Climate Change until 2030.

President Emomali Rahmon stated that currently one of the ways to achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement is the formation of a "green economy" and the effective use of renewable energy sources.

It is clear that one of the ways to successfully solve the problems related to climate change is the development of a "green economy", which in turn requires the development of "green energy".

Tajikistan, which ranks 6th in the world in terms of the percentage of "green energy" production, is also in a positive position owing to its small share in greenhouse gas emissions.

As the Leader of the Nation noted, in order to reach the goals of the "green economy", our country has developed and implemented the Development Strategy of this sector for 2023-2037. This document envisages effective use of land, water, natural resources, investment, introduction of modern and innovative technology and strengthening of international cooperation in this area.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon named the increase in the production of "green energy" as one of the priority areas of Tajikistan's economic policy and its promising industries, taking into account geographical features, natural resources and other available opportunities.

The potential of Tajikistan in the generation of energy from renewable sources is very wide.

For Tajikistan, like other developing countries, it is difficult to implement public policy in the direction of promotion of "green economy" only with budget funds.

In view of such a situation, it was considered necessary to attract foreign capital and the contribution of developed countries in the direction of development and strengthening of the country's capacity.

Developed countries, United Nations structures, international and regional organizations and influential financial institutions were invited to continue their cooperation in solving important issues of adaptation to climate change and reducing its intensity.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated that in today's global conditions, solving existing problems of reducing the negative consequences of climate change requires more collective efforts from all of us, taking immediate and long-term measures.

It was emphasized that the Republic of Tajikistan will continue to contribute to achieving the coordinated goals of the international community in the direction of climate change, taking into account its financial and economic opportunities and the support of the other countries.