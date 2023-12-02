Attending and speaking at the High Level Round Table of the World Climate Action Summit

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On December 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, on the sidelines of the 28th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in Dubai took part and spoke at the High Level Round Table of the World Climate Action Summit.

President Emomali Rahmon emphasized that Tajikistan is extremely vulnerable to the impact of climate change on water resources. An example of this process is the rapid melting of Tajikistan's glaciers.

It was pointed out that floods and other natural water-related disasters occur every year in Tajikistan due to climate change. As a result of them, the country's economy will suffer a lot of damage. In some cases, they cause loss of life.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon stated that to develop the production of "green energy" and reduce carbon emissions, the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan has decided to double the capacity of its hydropower plants by 2050.

In March of this year, Tajikistan together with the Netherlands hosted the historic United Nations Water Conference. The Action Agenda was adopted at this conference. It includes more than 800 actions and obligations in the field of water. Many of them are also closely related to climate.

It is clear that the dangers and threats of weather and climate require more serious efforts and actions.

In this regard, President Emomali Rahmon drew the attention of the participants of the round table to important issues, such as the deep understanding of the issue and its effective promotion by the heads of state and government, the development of measures to accelerate the financing of the water and climate sector and ensuring the implementation of joint mechanisms for providing assistance to vulnerable countries.

Head of State Emomali Rahmon, during his speech, once again voiced Tajikistan's readiness to further promote water and climate issues in the world development agenda.