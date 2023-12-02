Submit Release
News Search

There were 601 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 448,613 in the last 365 days.

Meeting with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On December 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh in the framework of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

During the warm conversation, the issue of expanding relations between the two countries was discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of State of the Emirates was invited to visit Tajikistan to familiarize himself with investment opportunities and areas beneficial for both sides.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also had a fruitful discussion on subjects of interest.

You just read:

Meeting with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more