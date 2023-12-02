Meeting with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh

TAJIKISTAN, December 2 - On December 2, the Founder of Peace and National Unity - Leader of the Nation, President of the Republic of Tajikistan, Honorable Emomali Rahmon, met with the Minister of State of the United Arab Emirates Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh in the framework of the 28th UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai.

During the warm conversation, the issue of expanding relations between the two countries was discussed.

President Emomali Rahmon expressed his satisfaction with the level of cooperation between the Republic of Tajikistan and the United Arab Emirates.

The Minister of State of the Emirates was invited to visit Tajikistan to familiarize himself with investment opportunities and areas beneficial for both sides.

During the meeting, the interlocutors also had a fruitful discussion on subjects of interest.