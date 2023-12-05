CodaPet expands compassionate in-home pet euthanasia services to College Station, TX and surrounding cities.
The Veterinarian-Owned startup empowers a network of veterinarians who provide peaceful in-home euthanasia to ease the passing of pets at home.
My mission is to provide compassionate in-home euthanasia, helping pets and families find solace in familiar surroundings.”COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CodaPet announced that it is launching in College Station, TX. The company provides peaceful in-home pet euthanasia through a network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians who offer end-of-life care for cats, dogs and other animals at home. In-home pet euthanasia is the best experience for pets and their families because their home is where they feel most familiar and comfortable.
— Dr. Alex Preutt
“I hope that every family in College Station is aware that in-home pet euthanasia is an option for when the time comes to say ‘goodbye’ to their beloved pet,” says Dr. Bethany Hsia, co-founder of CodaPet. “As an in-home euthanasia veterinarian myself, I hear heartfelt appreciation from families I help, when they are able to grant their beloved pet this final gift of love. A peaceful and anxiety-free transition in the familiarity of home is indeed a final gift.”
Drs Bethany and Gary Hsia joined Dr. Karen Whala as co-founders of CodaPet in order to increase consumer access to compassionate in-home euthanasia and to empower a network of licensed veterinarians to bring compassion and professional care to more pets and their families.
“I believe in offering peaceful farewells, ensuring pets' last moments are filled with comfort and love,” says Dr. Alex Pruett. “My mission is to provide compassionate in-home euthanasia, helping pets and families find solace in familiar surroundings.”
Dr. Pruett She hails from San Antonio, TX, and embarked on her journey in veterinary medicine at Texas A&M University. Dr. Pruett earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Biomedical Sciences with honors, graduating cum laude from the College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences in August 2014. In May 2017, she achieved her lifelong dream by obtaining her Doctorate of Veterinary Medicine from Texas A&M University College of Veterinary Medicine.
Dr. Pruett services College, TX and surrounding cities including Wellborn, Millican, Bryan, Snook, Somerville, Washington, Navasota, Anderson, LyonsIola, Chappell Hill, Kurten, Brenham, Roans Prairie, Caldwell, Mumford, Bedias, Plantersville, and Deanville
How In-home Pet Euthanasia Works
Through CodaPet's website, pet parents can easily book in-home pet euthanasia performed by a licensed vet.
Before the appointment, the vet contacts the family to address any questions or concerns they might have.
The vet assists the family by going over the diagnosis and applying a quality-of-life assessment to objectively assess the pet's health and ensure there is no uncertainty about the need for euthanasia.
For those who need support with aftercare, CodaPet can also assist with transportation and cremation services.
The visit takes, on average, one hour. Pet parents have a window of time to be with their pets privately before and after the euthanasia procedure, which lasts about 15 minutes. The vet only starts the euthanasia process when everyone is ready. This helps bring closure to all family members involved in the end-of-life care of a pet.
Benefits of at-home euthanasia include:
1. Comfort and Familiarity: In-home pet euthanasia allows pets to pass away in a familiar and comfortable environment, surrounded by familiar sights, sounds, and smells, helping them feel more relaxed and at ease.
2. Peaceful Passing: The process of euthanasia is painless, but many pets are anxious when they are driven to a clinic, which can cause them to experience stress or discomfort during the procedure. In-home euthanasia eliminates these factors, allowing pets to pass peacefully without any unnecessary stress or discomfort.
3. Privacy and Time: In-home pet euthanasia also provides a level of privacy that is not possible in a clinic setting. Many pet owners prefer to grieve for their pets in private, which also affords more time with their beloved pets before and after the procedure, providing closure and allowing them to say goodbye properly.
In-home Pet Euthanasia Costs
The starting price of in-home euthanasia starts at $325 in College Station, TX. Aftercare and cremation price depends on factors such as the driving distance, the pet's size, and the option for private or communal cremation.
About CodaPet
CodaPet is expanding quickly and currently supports a network of veterinarians that offer peaceful at-home pet euthanasia services over 30 cities. Our network of compassionate and licensed veterinarians are available to help your beloved pet pass peacefully surrounded by family and all the safety and comforts of home. For more information or to schedule an appointment visit www.codapet.com or call 1-833-CodaPet. CodaPet is expanding rapidly; if you are a veterinarian interested in learning more or offering this service in your area, please visit https://www.codapet.com/vets
Bethany Hsia
CodaPet
+1 833-263-2738
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
CodaPet: A Peaceful Passing At Home