Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,028 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,120 in the last 365 days.

The Loleta Holiday Market Brings a Unique Shopping Opportunity for the Holidays

Press release from the Loleta Holiday Market:

The annual Loleta Holiday Market will be held on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both days), at the Loleta Firemen’s Pavilion located at 824 Loleta Drive, Loleta, CA.

Shop among over 70 artisans and vendors featuring unique gifts and the hearty offerings of Cook’s BBQ.   Make a day of it and enjoy lunch!

Admission for this event is a monetary donation at the door with the proceeds benefiting the Loleta Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/events/697595668479222 or email [email protected]

loleta holiday market flyer

Facebooktwitterpinterestmail

You just read:

The Loleta Holiday Market Brings a Unique Shopping Opportunity for the Holidays

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more