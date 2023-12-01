The Loleta Holiday Market Brings a Unique Shopping Opportunity for the Holidays

Press release from the Loleta Holiday Market:

The annual Loleta Holiday Market will be held on Saturday, December 9th and Sunday, December 10th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (both days), at the Loleta Firemen’s Pavilion located at 824 Loleta Drive, Loleta, CA.

Shop among over 70 artisans and vendors featuring unique gifts and the hearty offerings of Cook’s BBQ. Make a day of it and enjoy lunch!

Admission for this event is a monetary donation at the door with the proceeds benefiting the Loleta Volunteer Fire Department.

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook. com/events/697595668479222 or email [email protected]