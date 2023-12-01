City of Fortuna Offering Free Compost Starting December 11th

This is a press release from the City of Fortuna:

The City of Fortuna will once again host a promotional give-away for Exceptional Quality (EQ) Class A compost for beneficial reuse as a soil amendment to your property or place of residence beginning on Monday, December 11th and continuing while supplies last until Friday, December15th.

Loading hours will be from 9am to 3:00pm each day at our facility located at 180 Dinsmore Drive. As per the City’s Biosolids Management Plan, the public will be limited to 2½ cubic yards (roughly one full-size pickup truck load) of material per address per year. Small pickup trucks should hold 1½ cubic yards. Everyone will be required to sign a “Hold Harmless” release of liability, when picking up the compost. Drivers must have proper tarps for covering compost while transporting from the facility. Tarps are NOT provided by the City. No pickups with canopies will be loaded by City staff.

Please use the Corporation Yard entrance (2nd gate past the bridge) when picking up the compost. Vehicles entering the Corporation Yard can proceed directly to the loading area by following the signs. If you have any questions, you may call (707) 725-1471.