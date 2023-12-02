Submit Release
Annual Crab Dinner to Raise Funds for Expanded District Stations

Press release from the Friends of the Garberville Fire Protection District:

gvfp crab feed flyer

Your Garberville Fire Protection District is hosting the 2nd Annual Crab Dinner Fundraiser at Friendship Hall at the Benbow KOA. A fresh, local Dungeness crab will be served alongside corn on the cob, bread, salad and a dessert bar all for just $35! Local beer & wine available as well as array of door prizes!

**Tickets available now at Redway Liquors, Blue Moon Gift Shop & the Southern Humboldt Chamber of Commerce! **

Come support your GFPD as they begin efforts to build new auxiliary stations in Sprowl Creek and Benbow.

Huge thanks to our amazing sponsors: IL Forno Bakery, Redway Liquor & Deli, Blue Moon Gift Shop, The Benbow Inn, Benbow RV Park, Chautauqua Natural Foods, J Catering, Humboldt Natural Foods, Rosie Moore, Ryan Vineyard, Briceland Vineyards, Gyppo Ale Mill, Whitethorn Winery, & the Garberville Crab Brigade!!

For more information, visit the Crab Feed Event page on Facebook by clicking here.

