9th Annual Coat Drive Begins

Benchmark Realty Group is hosting our 9th Annual Coat Drive to benefit The Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods this year from December 1-20 so that we can distribute coats to all the kids they serve right before the holiday break begins.

Again, we are asking people to donate new or clean, gently used coats, sizes 5T through Adult XL, as Boys and Girls Club serves children from age 5 to 18 years old.

We have additional drop off locations this year for added convenience. Many Eureka schools are participating by allowing drop offs on their premises. We are hoping that this will be the best event ever.

Benchmark Realty Group         Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods

818 6th Street                        Main Office 939 Harris Street

Eureka                                   Eureka

St. Bernard’s High School        Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods

Main Lobby                             McKinleyville Teen Center

222 Dollison Street                  1705 Gwin Road

Eureka                                    McKinleyville

                              

Winship Middle School              Ridgewood Elementary

2500 Cypress Ave.                   2060 Ridgewood Drive

Eureka                                    Eureka

Cutten Elementary

4182 Walnut Dr.

Eureka

