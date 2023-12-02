9th Annual Coat Drive Begins

Press release from Benchmark Realty Group:

Benchmark Realty Group is hosting our 9th Annual Coat Drive to benefit The Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods this year from December 1-20 so that we can distribute coats to all the kids they serve right before the holiday break begins.

Again, we are asking people to donate new or clean, gently used coats, sizes 5T through Adult XL, as Boys and Girls Club serves children from age 5 to 18 years old.

We have additional drop off locations this year for added convenience. Many Eureka schools are participating by allowing drop offs on their premises. We are hoping that this will be the best event ever.

Benchmark Realty Group Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods

818 6th Street Main Office 939 Harris Street

Eureka Eureka

St. Bernard’s High School Boys and Girls Club of the Redwoods

Main Lobby McKinleyville Teen Center

222 Dollison Street 1705 Gwin Road

Eureka McKinleyville

Winship Middle School Ridgewood Elementary

2500 Cypress Ave. 2060 Ridgewood Drive

Eureka Eureka

Cutten Elementary

4182 Walnut Dr.

Eureka