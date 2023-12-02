Free Holiday Decoration Exchange at the Eureka Center for Spiritual Living

Press release from the North Coast Repertory Theatre:

It’s the true spirit of the holidays: the third annual free Holiday Decoration Exchange this Saturday, December 2 from noon to 3 at The Eureka Center for Spiritual Living at 239 Buhne in Eureka. We are giving away thousands and thousands of decorations, everything you can imagine: ornaments, lights, dishes, wrapping paper, garland, toys, tree toppers and tree stands, wreaths – you name it, it’s there – and it’s all FREE. Come by and take whatever decorations you want. Saturday, from noon to 3 at the Eureka Center for Spiritual Living. For more information, contact Scott “Q” Marcus at 707.834.4090 or [email protected].