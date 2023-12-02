02 December 2023

The delegation of Turkmenistan took part in the OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Skopje

On November 30 – December 1, 2023, the delegation of Turkmenistan led by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan V.Hajiyev took part in the 30th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council, held in Skopje, Republic of Macedonia. Heads and representatives of the foreign affairs agencies of 57 states of the OSCE region and delegations of 11 partner countries took part in the work of the Ministerial Council, chaired by the current OSCE Chairman-in-Office, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Macedonia B.Osmani.

The meeting provided a platform for foreign ministers to discuss current security issues in the Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian regions and to assess the complex activities of the organization.

In speech, the Turkmen side noted that Turkmenistan highly appreciates North Macedonia’s successful chairmanship of the Organization in 2023.

V.Hajiyev emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to cooperation with the OSCE and upholding its core values. At the same time, the goals, priorities and initiatives of Turkmenistan were presented and emphasized in accordance with the three dimensions of the OSCE's work.

Turkmenistan's proposals included improving border security through technological cooperation, creating a unified database for information sharing, and expanding professional dialogue. Recognizing the critical issue of climate change, Turkmenistan advocates a comprehensive water strategy for Central Asia and proposes the creation of a Regional Climate Technology Center. Additionally, in the area of transport and connectivity, Turkmenistan's commitment has been highlighted by its recent initiatives, including the development of the Turkmenbashi International Seaport and the proposed Central Asian Transport and Logistics Platform.

At the end of his speech, V.Hajiyev confirmed Turkmenistan’s readiness for an active and constructive dialogue, emphasizing the country’s commitment to overcoming regional problems and ensuring sustainable prosperity.