Man Arrested for First-Degree Child Sexual Abuse

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Youth and Family Services Division announce an arrest has been made in a First-Degree Child Sexual Abuse offense that occurred in the Unit block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northeast.

On Saturday, October 21, 2023, between approximately 6:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., the suspect engaged in sexual acts with the child victim, who had not yet reached the age of 18.

On Friday, December 1, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, 28-year-old John’Ta Price, of Phoenix, AZ, was arrested and charged with First Degree Child Sexual Abuse.

CCN: 23183492

