In Memoriam: Justice Sandra Day O’Connor

Our prayers today are with the family of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor, a pioneering jurist and a cherished friend of this Cathedral who is now at rest with all the saints in glory.

Justice O’Connor was baptized in the Episcopal Church, and in many ways her judicial career reflected our church’s tradition of the “via media,” or middle way. Like many Episcopalians, she felt most at home in the complicated center, eschewing the extremes of both left and right.

Justice O’Connor embodied an even-handed embrace of equal justice under law. By zealously clinging to the center, she rejected the false allure of polarized ideological purity.

That commitment to common ground and the common good made her an indispensable member of our nation’s highest court. We mourn the loss of her no-nonsense approach to complicated questions that refused to surrender to petty partisanship.

The daily rhythm of private prayer shaped her life of public service, and we were blessed by her eight years of service on the Cathedral Chapter, our governing body. She regularly worshipped here at the Cathedral, and we were privileged to call her friend.

Together with Americans everywhere, we give thanks for the life and legacy of this dedicated public servant.

Into your hands, O merciful Savior, we commend your servant Sandra. Acknowledge, we humbly beseech you, a sheep of your own fold, a lamb of your own flock, a sinner of your own redeeming. Receive her into the arms of your mercy, into the blessed rest of everlasting peace, and into the glorious company of the saints in light. Amen.

The Right Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde

Bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Washington

The Very Rev. Randolph Marshall Hollerith

Dean of Washington National Cathedral

