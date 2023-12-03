TAESUNG S&E brings the Cloud-based software hands-on education platform, ‘Virtual Class,’ for class efficiency
EINPresswire.com/ -- TAESUNG S&E (CEO, Park In-gyu), which was selected in the category of education & evaluation for the ‘2023 Non-face-to-face leading service activation project in the life-based field' by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), is a company that was founded in 1988 and is specialized in computer-aided engineering (CAE). Based on its accumulated technology, the company provides CAE software, consulting, and education services. The company has entered the cloud business based on its existing stable business. It is expanding into new business areas by operating 'Virtual Class,' a software (SW) hands-on education platform, and 'TSCLOUD,' a high-performance computing (HPC) platform.
Virtual Class is a web browser-based service that can be used on various devices, such as laptops and tablet PCs, and can select specifications that meet the needs of each class purpose and SW in use. In addition, an official from TAE SUNG S&E explained that SW installation is considered the most challenging part of SW practice classes. Still, Virtual Classe only requires building an instructor's practice environment, and students can use the service immediately without additional SW installation or preparation. It also provides the function to monitor practice status and provide one-on-one remote guidance without limiting the number of students.
"The post-COVID19 education market has seen a shift to online classes, but the rapid transition has led to poor student learning and a lack of feedback, which has degraded class efficiency. In particular, in the case of online SW training, due to classes utilizing existing video tools, the effectiveness of education has been further degraded compared to other educational fields. Therefore, our company has begun to develop an educational platform to overcome the limitations of time and place, ensure learning opportunities and goal achievement, and develop an SW hands-on education platform, Virtual Class, that can solve the problems between instructors and students' non-face-to-face SW hands-on education."
As a result of its technical achievements, TAE SUNG S&E has applied for one Korean patent and passed six tests from the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA). To advance the service, an AI tutor function will be added in January 2024, and an emergency control system has been established in preparation for service emergencies. In terms of business achievements, the company has promoted its solution to various educational institutions and companies through Korean and overseas fairs, such as Edtech Korea Fair 2023, Metaverse Korea 2023, SW Talent Festival 2023, Soft Wave 2023, Edutech ASIA 2023, and SIMO EDUCATION, and have secured several customers and businesses in cooperation with edu-tech companies are underway.
"We developed a prototype in 2020 and recognized its effectiveness and business feasibility in SW hands-on education through a two-year test-bed in TAESUNG Academy, where our company operates. As materializing the business model, we came across the NIPA non-face-to-face leading service demonstration project. We thought it was a very suitable demonstration project to understand the needs of various user groups for our service before commercialization and use the feedback to improve and stabilize the service. So, we applied for the project," the official explained what made the company participate.
"We plan to provide our service to the public education market of elementary, middle, and high schools as a priority from 2024. Starting in 2025, digital textbooks will be introduced sequentially, and in the case of information curriculum, coding training experience and practice will be enhanced in the regular curriculum. This means that the demand for SW hands-on education will greatly increase. For this reason, we prioritized the market. Accordingly, contracts have been signed with the leading companies in the Korean education market (CHUNJAE TEXTBOOK, Tekville, etc.) through demonstration, and we plan to expand the domestic education market based on this. Then, we plan to expand the market to universities and companies, the adult education market, based on stable services. Last but not least, we would like Virtual Class to grow into an indispensable SW hands-on education platform that must be used in all SW education in Korea and abroad through collaboration with domestic and foreign SW vendors," the official added the company's ambition.
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter 'NIPA') is promoting the "2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors" to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people's lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. TAE SUNG S&E has been selected in the category of education evaluation.
Davis Kim
Virtual Class is a web browser-based service that can be used on various devices, such as laptops and tablet PCs, and can select specifications that meet the needs of each class purpose and SW in use. In addition, an official from TAE SUNG S&E explained that SW installation is considered the most challenging part of SW practice classes. Still, Virtual Classe only requires building an instructor's practice environment, and students can use the service immediately without additional SW installation or preparation. It also provides the function to monitor practice status and provide one-on-one remote guidance without limiting the number of students.
"The post-COVID19 education market has seen a shift to online classes, but the rapid transition has led to poor student learning and a lack of feedback, which has degraded class efficiency. In particular, in the case of online SW training, due to classes utilizing existing video tools, the effectiveness of education has been further degraded compared to other educational fields. Therefore, our company has begun to develop an educational platform to overcome the limitations of time and place, ensure learning opportunities and goal achievement, and develop an SW hands-on education platform, Virtual Class, that can solve the problems between instructors and students' non-face-to-face SW hands-on education."
As a result of its technical achievements, TAE SUNG S&E has applied for one Korean patent and passed six tests from the Telecommunications Technology Association (TTA). To advance the service, an AI tutor function will be added in January 2024, and an emergency control system has been established in preparation for service emergencies. In terms of business achievements, the company has promoted its solution to various educational institutions and companies through Korean and overseas fairs, such as Edtech Korea Fair 2023, Metaverse Korea 2023, SW Talent Festival 2023, Soft Wave 2023, Edutech ASIA 2023, and SIMO EDUCATION, and have secured several customers and businesses in cooperation with edu-tech companies are underway.
"We developed a prototype in 2020 and recognized its effectiveness and business feasibility in SW hands-on education through a two-year test-bed in TAESUNG Academy, where our company operates. As materializing the business model, we came across the NIPA non-face-to-face leading service demonstration project. We thought it was a very suitable demonstration project to understand the needs of various user groups for our service before commercialization and use the feedback to improve and stabilize the service. So, we applied for the project," the official explained what made the company participate.
"We plan to provide our service to the public education market of elementary, middle, and high schools as a priority from 2024. Starting in 2025, digital textbooks will be introduced sequentially, and in the case of information curriculum, coding training experience and practice will be enhanced in the regular curriculum. This means that the demand for SW hands-on education will greatly increase. For this reason, we prioritized the market. Accordingly, contracts have been signed with the leading companies in the Korean education market (CHUNJAE TEXTBOOK, Tekville, etc.) through demonstration, and we plan to expand the domestic education market based on this. Then, we plan to expand the market to universities and companies, the adult education market, based on stable services. Last but not least, we would like Virtual Class to grow into an indispensable SW hands-on education platform that must be used in all SW education in Korea and abroad through collaboration with domestic and foreign SW vendors," the official added the company's ambition.
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter 'NIPA') is promoting the "2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors" to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people's lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. TAE SUNG S&E has been selected in the category of education evaluation.
Davis Kim
AVING News
+82 2-856-3276
email us here