J-Solution introduces ‘J-Eye,’ a mobile all-in-one access security manager for maximum work efficiency of users.
SEOUL, REPUBLIC OF KOREA (SOUTH), December 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- J-Solution (CEO Jang Hong-seok), which was selected in the category of business for the ‘2023 Non-face-to-face leading service activation project in the life-friendly field’ by the National IT Industry Promotion Agency (NIPA), was established in January 2014 as a corporation and has grown into a company specializing in integrated display, broadcasting, and sound solutions. The company has a display manufacturing plant based on its technologies of transparent and kinetic LEDs. In addition, through its many years of IoT-related solution experience and technology, the company has expanded its business into software, developing and supplying mobile-based all-in-one access security management solutions and integrated signage content management solutions.
As a solution that manages access security for various types of access, J-Solution’s ‘J-Eye’ is a service that enables integrated management of visitors, vehicles, and occupants with a single mobile device. J-Eye automatically authenticates access through a mobile device based on QR codes and Wi-Fi tracks the location of vehicles in real-time, and provides instant notifications of violations. It controls mobile cameras immediately upon access authorization to prevent unauthorized filming and confidentiality leaks and provides real-time integrated controls for managers over intuitive access and violation status.
“As the existing access security management managed visitors and vehicles separately, it was difficult to grasp the overall access status and could not match the access information of vehicles and passengers. In recent years, the need for physical security has increased due to changes in the work environment caused by COVID-19, increasing non-face-to-face and contactless services,” J-Solution said about the solution. “As such, we have launched a mobile-based all-in-one access security management solution to improve the process of existing access security management and maximize the work efficiency of users and managers,” the company explained.
J-Solution, which participated in the project to prove the technical excellence of the demonstration service and verify its performance in a natural environment, applied the solution to LG Electronics’ LG Smart Park and conducted a service demonstration. J-Solution said that the demonstration project was helpful to its business network expansion, and it could specifically establish a suitable business model verification and commercialization. The company also collected user feedback to improve the service and make it more convenient.
“Our solutions were featured in Boannews and Security World Magazine as a special article on ‘Mobile Access Card,’ J-Eye was exhibited alongside our LED products at Korean exhibitions 2023 KOBA and STK 2023, garnering interest from various industries. In mid-November, we participated in the 2023 ISC East held in New York to showcase our services to attendees in the field of security from around the world,” said the company to convey its recent performance.
In addition, it said, “Currently, the main target market is the Korean market. We will establish a business model based on access type and use purpose, divided into large enterprises, enterprises of middle standing, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and provide platform-type services and cloud subscription services customized to the size and purpose of the enterprise. After establishing a foothold in the Korean market, we plan to enter the U.S. or Vietnamese market to gain service competitiveness, focusing on plant-based manufacturing.”
The National IT Industry Promotion Agency (Director Heo Seong-wook, hereafter ‘NIPA’) is promoting the “2023 Activation of Digital Services in Public Convenience Sectors” to encourage the spread of contact-free services in areas close to people’s lives, such as business, household consumption, education/evaluation, and wellness/health in response to the endemic era. Starting in 2021, this project has selected and supported vital investment areas requiring an urgent digital transition due to the accelerated shift to a digital-focused economy and society in the post-COVID-19 era. J-Solution has been selected in the business category.
