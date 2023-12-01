Submit Release
Three Juveniles Arrested for Armed Robberies in the Fourth District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fourth District announce three juvenile males have been arrested for armed robberies that occurred on Friday, December 1, 2023, in the Fourth District

 

In each of the below offenses, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and took property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene.

 

  • At approximately 9:01 p.m., in the 7600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

CCN: 23195448

 

  • At approximately 9:40 p.m., 6800 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest.

CCN: 23195461

 

  • At approximately 9:43 p.m., at the intersection of North Capitol Street and Riggs Road, Northeast. CCN: 23195449

 

On Friday, December 1, 2023, three 16 -year-old juvenile males, of Northwest, Southeast and Northeast DC, were arrested and charged with three counts of Armed Robbery (Gun).

 

