Governor Abbott Announces Governor’s Small Business Summit In Houston

TEXAS, December 1 - December 1, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Honoring Women Business Owners And Entrepreneurs

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the next 2023 Governor’s Small Business Summit, honoring women small business owners, will be held in Houston on Thursday, December 7. The Governor’s Small Business Summits aim to help Texas small business owners and aspiring entrepreneurs reach new heights by connecting them with the resources and information needed to start, strengthen, and grow a business.

“Women business owners, whether they want to start a new business or expand an existing enterprise, benefit from the same opportunities as all entrepreneurs: more access to capital, fewer barriers to entry, and greater freedom to grow,” said Governor Abbott. “Texas offers more of these growth opportunities than any other state. That is why Texas is home to 1.25 million women business owners and why Houston leads the nation for small business jobs growth. We will continue to partner with all of our small business owners across the state to ensure they have the knowledge and tools needed to succeed as we will build an even brighter Texas of tomorrow.”

The Governor’s Small Business Summit ‒ Houston provides women small business owners and entrepreneurs key insight on critical business topics and the opportunity to network with other women business owners and meet experts who can share timely, relevant, and actionable advice on a multitude of small business topics. The event is co-hosted by the Governor's Commission for Women, the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce, and the Texas Workforce Commission.

Governor’s Small Business Summit ─ Houston

Thursday, December 7, 2023 from 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Bayou City Event Center

9401 Knight Rd.

Houston, TX 77045

Panel Topics:

Marketing & Social Media

Finance & Funding

Alternative Funding

Cybersecurity

What it Takes to be a Successful Entrepreneur

Registration is $20 and includes access to all sessions, resource providers, lunch, and complimentary headshots.

For more information and to register: gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-summit-houston

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism and Office of Small Business Assistance also offer the Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal providing on-demand and customized business resources: gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-portal