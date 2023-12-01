Swift Current Launches Free Counselling for Children and Youth

CANADA, December 1 - Released on December 1, 2023

Free, rapid access counselling is now available to children, youth and their caregivers in Swift Current. The launch is part of the Government of Saskatchewan's $1.7 million in new annual funding to Family Service Saskatchewan to expand its Rapid Access Counselling Program.

Young people can access support for challenges ranging from stress and depression to family conflict, addictions and domestic violence.

"Young people in Swift Current who are struggling with mental health challenges will be able to quickly access counselling services to help them become healthy young adults," Health Minister Everett Hindley said. "Our government remains committed to improving mental health services in Saskatchewan. Getting more people the help they need is an important part of our new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions."

Children and youth will be connected to any ongoing supports they may need.

Fresh Start is delivering rapid access counselling in Swift Current on behalf of Family Service Saskatchewan.

"Rapid Access Child and Youth Counselling services are a welcome addition to the current Fresh Start counseling portfolio," Fresh Start Executive Director Sally Wiens said. "The opportunity to be responsive to the mental health issues our children and youth are facing today is vital to improving their well-being and the health of our community."

In total this year, the province is providing Family Service Saskatchewan with $3.2 million in annual funding: $1.7 million in new funding for expanding rapid access counselling services to children and youth, and $1.5 million to provide ongoing services to adults and families.

Please visit www.counsellingconnectsask.ca to find services near you, or book a virtual session through the website.

Since May, counselling services for children and youth have launched at Family Service Regina, Saskatoon (Navera Community Connections), Weyburn, Estevan, Carlyle, Oxbow, North Battleford, Yorkton, Prince Albert, Moose Jaw, Humboldt, Kindersley, Leader, Unity, Rosetown and Family Service Saskatoon.

Under the province's new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions, rapid access counselling for children and youth will expand to all 24 locations of Family Service Saskatchewan where these services are currently available for adults.

The Ministry of Health is investing a total of $518 million for mental health and addictions services in 2023-24. The new Action Plan for Mental Health and Addictions is supported by funding that will total $49.4 million when fully implemented in the fifth year of the plan.

