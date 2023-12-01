The Chamber, City of Lawrence, and Explore Lawrence announce celebration of 23rd Street project completion

The Chamber, City of Lawrence, and Explore Lawrence are excited to celebrate the completion of the 23rd street construction project! This celebration will take place on Monday, December 11, 2023, 4pm – 6pm at Fields & Ivy Brewery, 706 E. 23rd Street.

We are celebrating the anticipated opening of all lanes of traffic on E 23rd Street by Tuesday, December 19. The reconstruction project has completely transformed the eastern entrance to Lawrence. The completed project includes:

More than 41,500 square yards of new concrete pavement

More than three miles of new curbs and gutters

More than three miles of new water main

More than 11,000 square yards of shared-use paths

Six new Lawrence Transit stops

More than 150 new trees

This event is open to the public, we hope to see you there!

About The Chamber, Lawrence, Kansas

The Chamber, Lawrence, Kansas, is a non-for-profit organization that promotes the economic vitality of Lawrence and Douglas County. The Chamber represents the interests of our members and the Lawrence & Douglas County business community by facilitating strategic partnerships for the benefit of our community, educating the community on the benefits of economic development, advocating for local and regional competitive economic viability, and promoting civic leadership and community engagement.

About the City of Lawrence

The City of Lawrence supports an unmistakably vibrant community with innovative, equitable, transparent and responsible local government. Together, we are creating a community where everyone can enjoy life and feel at home.

About Explore Lawrence

Explore Lawrence, the convention and visitor’s bureau of Lawrence, Kansas, is here to share the experience of this unmistakable town and to invite visitors to come see for themselves. We assist leisure travelers, meetings and events planners, sports event planners, groups, the media and Lawrencians, too.