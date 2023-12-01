The Rev. Ann Hallisey named canon to the presiding bishop for ministry within The Episcopal Church

Episcopal Church Presiding Bishop Michael Curry has announced that the Rev. Ann Hallisey, professional leadership coach, episcopal election consultant and priest associate at Trinity Cathedral in Sacramento, California, will succeed Bishop Mike Klusmeyer in the role of canon to the presiding bishop for ministry within The Episcopal Church.

In this role, Hallisey will, among other duties, support Curry’s ministry with pastoral assistance and strategic advising, including serving as liaison and representative to bishops within the church and overseeing preparations for gatherings of the House of Bishops. Hallisey will also work closely with Curry’s deputy for administration and logistics in the planning and execution of diocesan visitations and bishop consecrations—and will work with the General Convention Office representing the presiding bishop in preparation for General Convention.



“Rev. Hallisey brings extraordinary experience and wisdom to this ministry, and I look forward to our work together over the next year,” Curry said.



Hallisey has been ordained for nearly 40 years and served in pastoral leadership positions at California churches in Vallejo, Benicia, Sonoma, Vacaville, and Napa, as well as dean of students at Church Divinity School of the Pacific. She brings extensive experience as a marriage and family therapist, professional coach, and organizational consultant, in addition to teaching experience at the graduate level.



Hallisey holds a doctor of ministry degree from Church Divinity School of the Pacific and a master of divinity degree from Yale University.



“I am humbled and honored to have been asked to serve the presiding bishop and the larger church in this capacity,” Hallisey said.

