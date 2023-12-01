Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,080 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 449,178 in the last 365 days.

Turkmenistan joined the Global Methane Pledge

01 December 2023

98

Turkmenistan joined the Global Methane Pledge

On December 1, 2023 at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai President Serdar Berdimuhamedov officially announced Turkmenistan's accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

It was noted that Turkmenistan expressed support for the new initiative on the Global Methane Pledge and expressed it’s interest in a detailed study of the document and participation in it’s implementation at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow.

Taking into account the recommendations of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Ashgabat prepared and in May 2022 approved the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of Turkmenistan under the Paris Climate Agreement. 

The head of state also stated that at the same time, Turkmenistan will continue ongoing cooperation with international organizations and partner states within the framework of existing projects and programs aimed at the practical implementation of the conditions arising from the Global Methane Pledge.

You just read:

Turkmenistan joined the Global Methane Pledge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more