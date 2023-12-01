01 December 2023

Turkmenistan joined the Global Methane Pledge

On December 1, 2023 at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai President Serdar Berdimuhamedov officially announced Turkmenistan's accession to the Global Methane Pledge.

It was noted that Turkmenistan expressed support for the new initiative on the Global Methane Pledge and expressed it’s interest in a detailed study of the document and participation in it’s implementation at the 26th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change in Glasgow.

Taking into account the recommendations of the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, Ashgabat prepared and in May 2022 approved the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) of Turkmenistan under the Paris Climate Agreement.

The head of state also stated that at the same time, Turkmenistan will continue ongoing cooperation with international organizations and partner states within the framework of existing projects and programs aimed at the practical implementation of the conditions arising from the Global Methane Pledge.