01 December 2023

The President of Turkmenistan confirmed the initiative to open the UN Centre for Climate Technologies in the country

On December 1, 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, during his speech at the COP28 climate summit in Dubai, confirmed the initiative to open a UN Regional Centre for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia in Turkmenistan.

The head of state noted the importance of signing on the 13th of November this year a Memorandum of Understanding between the Ministry of Environmental Protection of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP) for the development of regional programs aimed at the transfer of climate technologies to Turkmenistan and the states of Central Asia.

It was emphasized that the signing of this document is considered as the first step and a serious legal prerequisite for substantive consideration of the issue of opening a UN Regional Centre for Climate Change Technologies in Central Asia in Turkmenistan», –President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

The head of the Turkmen state also noted that Turkmenistan’s initiative to create a specialized UN centre for a region with almost 80 million people, possessing unique natural resources, biodiversity, and at the same time located in a zone of serious environmental risks, is now gaining real prospects.