LEE ANNOUNCES SIXTH CLASS OF GOVERNOR’S MANAGEMENT FELLOWSHIP PROGRAM FOR RECENT AND UPCOMING GRADUATES

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee today opened the application period for the Governor’s Management Fellowship Program, now in its sixth year. The competitive program provides an opportunity for exceptional applicants to serve and learn under Tennessee state government’s top leaders.

Applications will be accepted online here through February 1, 2024 and the fellowship begins in August 2024.

The nonpartisan program offers a market-rate salary and is open to recent graduates demonstrating outstanding academic achievement, a passion for serving their communities and exceptional character and leadership abilities.

An executive committee of public and private sector leaders will select a maximum of five fellows to spend two years working full-time with the Office of Customer Focused Government, which is the state’s internal consulting group, and with executive leadership and other senior officials across the state.

Fellows will work first on critical statewide projects and then be assigned to cabinet-level departments where they’ll work on key initiatives, reporting directly to department commissioners. The fellows will participate in an 18-month leadership development program, assume responsibility for important statewide and departmental initiatives and attend events with the state’s top public and private sector leaders.

Applicants must have earned an undergraduate or graduate degree between May 2022 and August 2024. Questions regarding individual eligibility can be directed to tn.fellows@tn.gov. Candidates must demonstrate excellence in academics, exhibit leadership ability, involvement in extracurricular activities and a commitment to public service.



More information on the Tennessee Governor’s Management Fellowship Program can be found here.