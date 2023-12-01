MPD Seeking to Identify Armed Kidnapping Suspect

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force seek the public’s assistance in identifying the suspects of an armed kidnapping that occurred in the 6900 block of 5th Street, Northwest.

On Thursday, November 30, 2023, at approximately 10:00 a.m., a vehicle approached the victim and a suspect exited the vehicle and brandished a handgun. The suspect ordered the victim into the vehicle. The suspects drove the victim around while they took property from the victim. The suspects then let the victim out and then they fled the scene in the vehicle.

One of the suspects and the suspects’ vehicle can be seen in the photos below.

Anyone who can identify this suspect or vehicle or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 23195168