Ozempic Lawsuits Expose Negligence in Failure to Warn Patients of Serious Side Effects

ZeroRisk Cases is providing signed cases in lawsuits against the suppliers of Ozempic, a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes.

ALLENTOWN, PENNSYLVANIA, US, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZeroRisk Cases a leading mass tort and personal injury client acquisition agency, is providing signed cases in lawsuits against the suppliers of Ozempic, a drug commonly used to treat type 2 diabetes. These claims allege that the drug can cause severe gastrointestinal issues such as gastroparesis, ileus, and digestive tract blockage. Plaintiffs argue that the suppliers were negligent in not warning patients about these potential side effects.

The first lawsuit was filed on August 2, 2023 (Bjorklund v. Novo Nordisk A/S et al Case Number: 2:2023cv01020). As of November 2023, there have been no class action suits or Multidistrict Lawsuits (MDL) cases related to Ozempic. This highlights the importance of individual representation for those affected by this medication.

According to the lawsuits against Ozempic's manufacturer Novo Nordisk, since its approval by the FDA in 2017, there have been no warnings included regarding gastroparesis in its prescription information. The company has cautioned about other adverse effects but failed to inform the public about the risk of severe gastroparesis.

