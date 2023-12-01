A Night to Illuminate Grief: Worldwide Light Movement (Love In Grief Held Together)

No one is immune from grief. It is the one collective human experience. Join us in learning about how to work with grief and receive support.

ENGLEWOOD, CO, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- When: Thursday, December 21, 20237:00 pm to 9:00 pmWhere: First Plymouth Congregational Church,3501 S Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113Cell: 303-912-9806Email: info@lightmvmt.comWebsite: https://www.lightmvmt.com/ The holiday season can be a particularly challenging time for those coping with grief, which is why the LIGHT movement (Love In Grief Held Together) is hosting A Night to Illuminate Grief on the Winter Solstice, the longest night of the year. The worldwide hybrid event will occur both in-person at First Plymouth Congregational Church, 3501 S. Colorado Blvd, Englewood, CO 80113, and online via live stream here.Led by experienced grief therapist Amy Pickett-Williams and musician Heidi Thomas, this event will offer tools and practices to help navigate grief from a mind/body approach and will conclude with a candlelight remembrance to honor all those experiencing grief around the world. All people of all faiths, cultures, and orientations are welcome.Find out more about the LIGHT movement at www.lightmvmt.com # # #