Tempo Communications Launches All New 521E Wire and Valve Locator
Today's Must-Have Tool for Irrigation Technicians locates buried wires, irrigation valves, and faults.
We designed the 521E specifically for the irrigation market and expect it to continue to lead the industry in location for traditional and two-wire irrigation systems.”VISTA, CA, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempo® Communications, a leading manufacturer of tools and test equipment for the telecommunication and landscape irrigation industry, has announced the release of the 521E Wire and Valve Locator. The 521E is engineered to pinpoint buried wires, irrigation valves, and faults quickly and easily.

The 521E is a groundbreaking evolution of the 521A®, trusted by irrigation technicians for over 25 years. Engineered to revolutionize the location of traditional and modern two-wire systems, the 521E seamlessly combines a tough, ruggedized design with precision, speed, and reliability.
The unit is built tougher with ruggedized construction and improved environmental sealing. The upgraded transmitter is removable making it easier to work in tight spaces. The Carbon Fiber reinforced receiver features a lightweight, ergonomic design which can easily be used one-handed and with gloves. It also includes a new 45-degree angle indicator to help accurately determine the depth of buried wires. Both the transmitter and receiver have modern LCD displays that are easy to read even in direct sunlight. Use the 521E to quickly, and efficiently locate underground wire breaks, large nicks, and solenoid valves.
“The 521A Wire and Valve Locator has been the go-to tool of irrigation technicians for over two decades,” states Jason Butchko, President of Tempo Communications. “Thanks to the feedback from hundreds of technicians, we designed the 521E specifically for the irrigation market and expect it to continue to lead the industry in location for traditional and two-wire irrigation systems.”
Tempo continues to expand their products and solutions to install, diagnose, locate, and repair traditional and two-wire irrigation systems. To learn more about Tempo’s irrigation and location products visit tempocom.com.
