Prominent Atlanta Pastor Publicly Announces Dissolution Of Marriage After Eight Years
Sam Collier Releases Rebuttal Statement Regarding His Pending Divorce
Toni is the mother of our children, and I want to emphasize that I will not publicly slander her. It is important to respect the privacy and dignity of all parties involved...”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, USA, December 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pastor Sam Collier of Story Church in Atlanta announces his decision to divorce. After much prayer, reflection, and seeking counsel, he has decided to embark on separate paths from his wife of eight years, Toni. Pastor Collier values the sanctity of marriage and asks for respect as the announcement was made mutually via his and soon -to-be ex-wife’s social platforms.
— Sam Collier
In an effort to combat negative and imaginative media narratives Sam released the following statement regarding the couple’s decision:
“Dear Friends and Family,
It is with a heavy heart and a sense of responsibility that I wish to inform you of a difficult and personal decision in my life. After much prayer, contemplation, and seeking guidance, Toni and I have mutually decided to pursue a divorce. This has undoubtedly been a challenging journey for both of us.
Toni is the mother of our children, and I want to emphasize that I will not publicly slander her. It is important to respect the privacy and dignity of all parties involved, especially for the sake of our minor children and extended family. As a man of God I am blessed to know that the FULL truth will be revealed as we navigate through the legal process. I categorically rebuke any unfair accusations and slanderous commentary made against me.
This is not a decision that comes lightly, and I am committed to handling this matter with utmost sensitivity and integrity. I understand that our community may have questions, but I kindly request your understanding and patience during this trying time. I believe that the legal system is the appropriate venue for resolving such matters, and I trust that the truth will prevail through that process.
I want to make it clear once more that I do not wish for our personal challenges to become a public battle. It is my sincere hope that, in the best interest of our family, we can find a resolution that allows each of us to move forward positively with our lives—as we’ve both prayed for and deserve.
Your support and prayers during this time are deeply appreciated.
In faith and love,
Sam Collier Sr.”
Media inquiries for Sam should be directed to his publicist, Clorissa Wright: cwright@synergyprservices.com
Clorissa Wright
Synergy PR Services
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram