Defence innovation high on agenda when Pål Jonson visits US

From 1 to 8 December, Minister for Defence Pål Jonson is visiting the United States to take part in the Reagan National Defense Forum, promote Swedish defence innovations and industry, and strengthen bilateral cooperation with the US.

The security situation in Sweden’s neighbourhood has worsened significantly. As a result, Sweden is strengthening its defence capability and relations with close cooperation partners and allies.

Mr Jonson’s visit starts with the Reagan National Defense Forum in Simi Valley, California on 2 December. Now in its tenth year, the Forum gathers politicians, the defence industry, innovators and representatives of the branches of the US armed services.

In San Francisco Mr Jonson will visit the Nordic Innovation House in Silicon Valley to meet with Swedish businesses, government agencies and organisations operating in California.

In Washington D.C. he will meet with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro.

The Minister for Defence will also meet with members of Congress during his visit to Washington D.C, and take part in an Atlantic Council seminar focused on Sweden’s future role in NATO.

To conclude the visit Mr Jonson will then visit one of NATO’s operative headquarters, Joint Forces Command Norfolk, and visit NATO’s Allied Command Transformation, its command centre for strategic warfare and capability development.