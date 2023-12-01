Traffic Advisory for December 1- 3, 2023

People attending these events are encouraged to walk, bike, or take public transit. Information on Bluebikes, the regional bike share service, may be found on the website and information on the MBTA may be found online. The MBTA advises riders to purchase a round-trip rather than a one-way ticket for a faster return trip. Walking is also a great way to move around.

CITYWIDE

Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting, Saturday & Sunday, December 2, & December 3, 2023

The Mayor’s Enchanted Trolley Tour and Tree Lighting Ceremonies will be held over two days. The trolley tour will start and end at Boston City Hall and there will need to be an established staging area for the tour vehicles on both sides of Cambridge Street between Court Street and New Sudbury Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place on both days:

Cambridge Street, Both sides from Court Street to New Sudbury Street

SATURDAY STOPS

Parking restrictions will be in place for the following streets:

West Roxbury – 9:00AM to 1:00PM

Centre Street, West side (odd side), from Hastings Street to Park Street

Hastings Street, South side (even side), from Centre Street to 34A Hastings Street

Readville / Hyde Park - 10:00AM to 2:00PM

Wolcott Square, Both sides, around the Square - Prescott Street and Neponset Valley Parkway sides.

Mattapan Square / Mattapan - 11:00AM to 3:00PM

Blue Hill Avenue, East side (even side), from crosswalk opposite Fairway Street heading southerly to River Street

Hyde Square / Jamaica Plain – Noon to 4:00PM

Perkins Street, South side (even side) from South Huntington Avenue to Centre Street

Jamaica Plain Monument / Jamaica Plain – Noon to 4:00PM

Centre Street, Both sides, around the Monument from Hathaway Street to South Street (no postings on South St.)

Hanlon Square, Mission Hill – 2:00PM to 6:00PM

Huntington Ave, North side (odd side) from Francis Street to Fenwood Road

Francis Street, South side (even side) from St. Albans Road to Huntington Avenue

Bolling Building / Roxbury - 2:00PM to 7:00PM

Warren Street, Both sides, from Zeigler Street (exit to the MBTA Station) to Washington Street/Palmer Street which should include in front of the Bolling Building where the Holiday Tree is.

Blackstone Square, South End - 3:00PM to 8:00PM

Washington Street, West side (odd side, Blackstone Square), from West Brookline Street to West Newton Street

Oak Square, Brighton - 4:00PM to 9:00PM

Washington Street, Both sides, from Tremont Street to Beck Avenue

Faneuil Street, Both sides, from Bigelow Street to Champney Street

SUNDAY STOPS

Parking restrictions will be in place for the following streets:

Codman Square / Dorchester – 10:00AM to 2:00PM

Talbot Avenue, Both sides, from Washington Street to Centre Street

Washington Street, East side (even side), from Talbot Avenue heading northerly (towards Moultrie Street) for approximately 100’

Adams Corner / Dorchester – 11:00AM to 3:00PM

Adams Street, West side, (odd side), from Minot Street heading southerly to Gallivan Boulevard to the Credit Union lot.

Independence Park, South Boston – 12:00PM to 4:00PM

East Broadway, North side (park side) from N Street to M Street

South side, from N Street to #811 East Broadway (for ONS)

Chinatown – 9:00AM to 5:00PM

Harrison Avenue Extension, Both sides from Essex Street to Beach Street

North End / Paul Revere Mall – 2:00PM to 6:00PM

Hanover Street, Both sides, from Charter Street to North Bennet Street

Winthrop Square / Charlestown - 3:00PM to 7:00PM

Adams Street, Both sides, Winthrop Street to Common Street

Common Street, Both sides, Adams Street to Winthrop Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides, from Adams Street to Common Street

Maverick Square / East Boston - 4:00PM to 8:00PM

Maverick Square, West side (even side, health center side) from Maverick Street to Sumner Street, both the curbside with the buildings and the curbside at the island

Henry Street, Both sides from Maverick Square to Paris Street

Winthrop Street, Both sides from Paris Street to Maverick Square

BACK BAY

Jolly Jaunt 5K - Saturday, December 2, 2023

On Saturday, December 2, 2023, the Jolly Jaunt 5K Road Race will be taking place in the Back Bay Area. This annual event benefits the Special Olympics of Massachusetts. Participants will gather in the Parade Ground Area of Boston Common and just prior to the start of the race, will be directed to Charles Street, from Charles Street the route proceeds to Beacon Street to Arlington Street to Commonwealth Avenue westbound, turning around at Charlesgate West, to Commonwealth Avenue eastbound, to Arlington Street to Boylston Street and ending on Charles Street.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 6:00AM to Noon on the following streets:

Charles Street, West side (parking meter side), from the Center Gate of the Boston Public Garden heading northerly to Beacon Street

Beacon Street, South side (Boston Public Garden side), from Charles Street to Arlington Street

Boylston Street, North side (Boston Public Garden side), from Arlington Street to Charles Street

CHARLESTOWN

Charlestown Holiday Stroll, Winthrop Square – Saturday, December 2, 2023

The neighborhood will be hosting an event called the Charlestown Holiday Stroll. Please note this area is also being posted for the Mayor Enchanted Trolley Tour.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 2PM to 8PM on the following street:

Adams Street, Both sides, from Winthrop Street to Common Street

SOUTH BOSTON

South Boston Catholic Academy Jingle Bell Run 5K Road Race – Saturday, December 2, 2023

The South Boston Catholic Academy will be running its annual Jingle Bell Run 5K road race. The route will take place over the following streets - East Broadway, heading easterly to Day Boulevard, right onto Day Boulevard, proceeding to Head Island, around Head Island Causeway, around the outer walkway of Castle Island to Fort Independence and reverse direction back to 866 East Broadway.

Part of their event also consists of running some 100 yard youth dashes between O Street and P Street on East Broadway in South Boston and they have requested that a temporary parking restriction be implemented in this location to assist them in their event.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 8AM to 12PM on the following street:

East Broadway, Both sides, from O Street to P Street

SOUTH END

Tree Lighting Event, Worcester Square – Sunday, December 3, 2023

The Worcester Square Neighborhood Association will be hosting their annual tree lighting event at Worcester Square Park. Parking restrictions will be in place from 2PM to 8PM on the following street:

Worcester Square / Worcester Square Park, Park side, the entire perimeter of the park from about opposite #1 Worcester Square to about opposite #34 Worcester Square. The fence will have to be posted.

UPCOMING EVENTS

BEACON HILL/ GOVERNMENT CENTER

Army Navy Game Parade - Friday, December 8, 2023

There will be a small parade celebrating the Army-Navy Football Game that is scheduled to be played at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, December

9, 2023. This parade will require some temporary parking regulations. The parade will follow the route over sidewalks: on Beacon Street, left on Tremont Street, right on Court Street, left on Congress Street ending at Sam Adams Park

Parking restrictions will be in place from 7:00AM to Noon on the following streets:

Charles Street, West side (parking meter side), from the Center Gate of the Boston Public Garden heading northerly to Beacon Street

North Street, South side (Faneuil Hall side), from Congress Street to Clinton Street

BRIGHTON

Hanukkah Vehicle Procession – Thursday, December 14, 2023

The annual Hanukkah Vehicle Procession will be taking place in Brighton. The procession starts near Dighton Street and Chestnut Hill Avenue and to minimize impacts on vehicular traffic, the area usually gets posted with a temporary parking restriction. Parking restrictions will be place 1PM to 8PM on the following streets:

Dighton Street, Both sides, from Chestnut Hill Avenue to the Winthrop School.

Chestnut Hill Avenue, West side (odd side), from #5 Chestnut Hill Avenue (Bank of America) to Academy Hill Road.

NORTH END

North End Christmas Parade – Sunday, December 10, 2023

On Sunday, December 10, 2023 the Annual Christmas Parade Celebration will be taking place in the North End. Part of the celebration involves “Santa” arriving by helicopter. A section of Atlantic Avenue and Commercial Street posted with a temporary parking restriction to accommodate his arrival.

Parking restrictions will be in place from 8AM to 4PM on the following streets:

Atlantic Avenue, East side (water side), from Commercial Wharf to Commercial Street

Commercial Street, East side (water side), from Atlantic Avenue to Fleet Street

The parade will take place through the following North End streets: Christopher Columbus Park and will go down Atlantic Ave to North Street and continue to a left onto Lewis Street it will then turn right onto Commercial St. then right on to Richmond St., up Richmond and the parade will stop in front of the Nursing Home and it will continue to cross over Hanover Street to Parmenter St., it will go right on to Salem and take a right on to Charter St., then a right on to Hanover St. and continue on Hanover St. to Cross St. where it will take a right, it will then take a right on to Endicott St. and take a right at Keaney Square and another right on to Prince St at the end of Prince St it will take a left on to Hanover St and then another left at the end of Hanover St. onto Commercial St.

Events such as parades, road races, and street fairs may require road closures to accommodate the activities.