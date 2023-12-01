White House Honors World AIDS Day 35

Today marks the 35th annual commemoration of World AIDS Day, a global day of recognition, remembrance, and commitment to efforts to end the HIV epidemic. The White House continues its tradition and has displayed on the front portico a red ribbon that serves as the global symbol of HIV awareness and support for people with HIV. Yesterday afternoon, the White House held a red ribbon viewing with a small group of HIV advocates and those with lived experience. The Biden-Harris Administration is participating in activities and events to recognize this important day, in which the U.S. Government theme is World AIDS Day 35: Remember and Commit.

White House Proclamation

Click here to read the White House World AIDS Day Proclamation, which was released yesterday. In it, President Biden shares a simple message—Let us finish the fight. The President also highlights the historic steps his administration has taken that move us closer to the end of the HIV epidemic, including the 2021 release of the National HIV/AIDS Strategy (NHAS) and the $850 million request to Congress for HHS’ Ending the HIV Epidemic in the U.S. initiative to reduce new HIV cases, fight HIV stigma, and increase access to PrEP.

The White House’s Harold Phillips Discusses World AIDS Day

Watch HIV.gov’s FYI video featuring a conversation with Harold Phillips, Director of the White House Office of National AIDS Policy in which he discusses, among other topics, the progress made in ending the HIV epidemic, expanding access to PrEP, and HIV testing, including self-testing.

U.S. Business Roundtable to End HIV

We also encourage our readers to learn more about the U.S. Business Action to End HIV by reading our recent blog here. Last year on World AIDS Day, this organization was launched at HHS with the White House’s Harold Phillips and ADM Levine, the Assistant Secretary for Health at HHS. This coalition of private sector organizations is committed to helping accelerate progress toward ending HIV in the U.S. by 2030.

Watch HIV.gov Livestream

On Monday, December 4 at 1:30pm ET, watch a livestreamed conversation hosted by HIV.gov. The White House’s Harold Phillips will be joined by Caroline Talev, Senior Management Analyst in the HHS Office of Infectious Disease and HIV/AIDS Policy (OIDP) and Alternate Designated Federal Officer, Presidential Advisory Council on HIV/AIDS (PACHA). Tune in to HIV.gov’s FacebookExit Disclaimer and YouTube pages, as well as OIDP’s LinkedInExit Disclaimerpage to watch the conversation, which will highlight federal World AIDS Day activities and emphasize the importance of remembering those we’ve lost throughout the HIV epidemic.

Please visit HIV.gov on Monday for more information on World AIDS Day resources from the White House, including the NHAS Interim Action Report.

Follow our social media channels (FacebookExit Disclaimer, XExit Disclaimer (formerly known as Twitter), and InstagramExit Disclaimer) and sign up for updates, as HIV.gov continues to share more World AIDS Day information.