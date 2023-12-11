Quintessential Investing Book Releases Tenth Edition on the Twentieth Anniversary

Mark Hebner’s go-to investing guide is even more relevant today than it was 20 years ago

IRVINE, CALIFORNIA, USA, December 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Investing guru Mark Hebner’s Index Funds is set to release its 10th Edition on the 20th anniversary of its initial launch. While Index Funds has been a right-hand investing tool and reference for many years, this new edition includes updated research, graphs, artwork, and data for today’s investing landscape.

“This is an incredibly handsome and wise book. We must be near a ‘tipping point’ of passive over active. Perhaps Hebner’s book will mark the moment,” said John C. Bogle, founder and former CEO of The Vanguard Group, about an earlier edition. “Passive” is, in a word, Hebner’s investing advice. For anyone who uses the Acorns app, where Hebner served on the investment committee, this will sound familiar.

Index Funds is not the average finance how-to book. While it’s been lauded by industry professionals for its valuable information, Hebner makes it a compelling read even for the newest beginners. With a complete set of over 50 commissioned oil paintings used as the illustrations in the book, and an associated documentary to watch for those who prefer the visual to the textual, Hebner is revolutionizing financial learning. Both audio and Kindle books will also accompany this new edition.

This announcement also comes alongside Hebner appearing in an upcoming documentary film by Academy Award winner Errol Morris titled Tune Out the Noise. This sweeping investigation into modern finance is exactly what Hebner aims to do with Index Funds: educate those who have the money to invest, but lack the knowledge of where to start.

“…As this book documents so well, a foolish attempt to beat the market and get rich quickly will make one’s broker rich and oneself much less so,” said Dr. Harry Markowitz, Nobel Laureate in Economics and author of the Forward of the book. Whether today’s investors are attempting to do it themselves or with the help of a financial advisor, Index Funds, with its 12-Step Recovery Program for Active Investors, is the place to start for essential information about investing.

With both an established reputation as one of the best investment guides on the market, and a new, updated look at why Hebner’s strategy is so sound, this new edition of Index Funds is a must-buy for the savvy consumer. The 20th Anniversary Edition will be released on December 19, 2023, and will be available at BallastBooks.com and everywhere books are sold.